Pascal Erlachner analyzes the crazy shoe-throwing scene from the Letzigrund on blue Sport. The red card is undisputed for the refereeing expert, but he says about the non-penalty: "It's debatable."

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB attacker Joel Monteiro loses his nerve in the game against leaders Zurich and throws a boot at opponent Mirlind Kryeziu.

The action was preceded by a penalty that was not awarded to the Bernese Young Boys.

A scene that, according to refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner, is open to debate. Show more

At the Letzigrund on Saturday evening during the match between Zurich and YB, the shreds fly - or rather: the shoes. But what happened? In the 78th minute, YB attacker Joel Monteiro burst into the Zurich penalty area and was brought down impetuously by FCZ defender Mirlind Kryeziu.

Zurich's south curve holds its breath, the visitors' block protests. But referee Urs Schnyder's whistle remains silent.

Monteiro is furious. Without further ado, he grabs his shoe, which was apparently taken off during the action - and throws it in the direction of the FCZ defender (see video above). What cannot be seen on TV footage is confirmed after the match: Monteiro actually hits Kryeziu with the projectile.

"I suddenly feel something on my shoulder and chin. Then I looked down and saw a shoe," Kryeziu told blue Sport. For the FCZ defender, one thing is clear: "You don't do that."

Judging by the look on his face, Monteiro immediately regrets his action, but even his immediate apology doesn't help him out: Schnyder shows the red card and instead of a penalty, YB are sent off shortly before the end.

Erlachner: "You can discuss that"

After the game, the scene provokes discussion in the blue Sport studio. Football expert Rolf Fringer's assessment of the scene differs from that of referee Schnyder. "Monteiro has lost his boot because Kryeziu steps on his left foot. Then he also falls over Monteiro. For me, that's much more of a penalty than no penalty. But the referee has to make a quick decision and it's very kind of him to let the game continue."

Refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner understands Fringer and the YB fans, but argues: "From the VAR's point of view, it was too little. There is contact, but whether it's a reason for the VAR to intervene is open to debate."

For Erlachner, one thing is clear: "YB will certainly say it was a clear foul and FCZ will say it was a tackle for the ball." Which would mean: It was not a clear wrong decision.

On the other hand, the experts agree on the red card. "That's a frustrating action that you have to look at separately from the other action. It goes into the area of assault. For me, it's clear that the referee has no choice but to show the red card," says Erlachner. Fringer also has no criticism of the sending off.