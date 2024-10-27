  1. Residential Customers
Is that not red? What referee expert Grossen says about YB-Husic's monster foul

Patrick Lämmle

27.10.2024

In the 36th minute, YB defender Anel Husic unleashes a monster tackle and sends Lugano's Anto Grgic sailing through the air. Husic only sees yellow. A correct decision? blue Sport expert Dani Gygax and referee expert Bruno Grossen are not in complete agreement.

27.10.2024, 19:29

With the score at 0:2, Husic goes for a monster tackle, hitting very little of the ball but all the more opponents. blue Sport expert Dani Gygax would probably have shown red, although he refrains from attacking the referee.

"The spectators can see for themselves," says Gygax, before taking a deep breath and explaining why the referee probably refrained from sending him off. But the former national team player can't really understand it.

