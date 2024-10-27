In the 36th minute, YB defender Anel Husic unleashes a monster tackle and sends Lugano's Anto Grgic sailing through the air. Husic only sees yellow. A correct decision? blue Sport expert Dani Gygax and referee expert Bruno Grossen are not in complete agreement.

Patrick Lämmle

With the score at 0:2, Husic goes for a monster tackle, hitting very little of the ball but all the more opponents. blue Sport expert Dani Gygax would probably have shown red, although he refrains from attacking the referee.

"The spectators can see for themselves," says Gygax, before taking a deep breath and explaining why the referee probably refrained from sending him off. But the former national team player can't really understand it.

Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen says: "It's certainly a case in the gray area. And as long as it's a gray area, the VAR won't get involved." And what's your opinion?

