European Cup second legs What Rolf Fringer thinks the Swiss teams can do

Patrick Lämmle

27.8.2025

With Basel, YB, Servette and Lausanne, four Swiss clubs are in European action this week. Watch Rolf Fringer's assessment in the video above.

27.08.2025, 19:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Basel are dreaming of making it into the Champions League, YB have their sights set on the Europa League, Servette and Lausanne are fighting for European survival.
  • Watch Rolf Fringer's assessment in the video above.
Show more

Basel dreams of the Champions League

On Wednesday, FC Copenhagen will host FC Basel at the Parken Stadium (21:00 live on blue Sport). The first leg in Basel ended 1-1, and the math ahead of the second leg is simple: the winner of the clash advances to the Champions League, while the loser plays in the Europa League.

YB has the Europa League in its sights

YB have a good chance of reaching the league phase of the Europa League. The Bernese won the away game against Slovan Bratislava 1:0 and want to seal the deal in the Wankdorf on Thursday (20:00). If the Bernese miss out on a place in the Europa League, they will continue their journey in the Conference League.

Europa League. Young Boys win in Bratislava

Europa LeagueYoung Boys win in Bratislava

Servette with a flattering draw

The first leg between Shakhtar Donetsk and Servette in the Conference League play-offs ended 1-1. Although the Geneva side took an early lead, they had few chances after that and could be satisfied with the draw. Servette will have home advantage in the second leg on Thursday.

Difficult away game for Lausanne

Besiktas traveled to Lausanne as the clear favorites, but had to settle for a lucky 1-1 draw against Peter Zeidler's team. A real cauldron awaits Lausanne in the second leg on Thursday (19:00).

