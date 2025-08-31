In the blue Sport Studio, refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner explains when shin guards are considered shin guards. Pascal Schürpf then shares another anecdote.

Patrick Lämmle

In the 54th minute of the match against GC, Thun's Mattias Käit is sent off by the referee. Not with a red card. No, the Estonian was simply asked to put on shin guards. And he does so. The protection factor is probably limited, because his pads don't cover much. But you see that all the time.

Mattias Käit returns to the pitch after putting on his shin pads. Picture: blue Sport

The topic is addressed in the blue Sport Studio. When is a shin guard a shin guard? Refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner explains the rather vague rule. However, he urges caution, as he himself once broke his shin due to the wrong choice of shin guard. And Pascal Schürpf remembers his ex-teammate Christian Gentner, who didn't take the pads very seriously.

Watch the video at the beginning of the article for the discussion about the pads.