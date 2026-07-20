Everyone in the world of soccer knows Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappé—you don't need a World Cup for that. For others, however, the tournament is their ticket to the world stage.

The World Cup was dominated by the superstars of world soccer—Messi, Haaland, and Mbappé. But others also drew a lot of attention during the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Here’s what’s next for five of the most notable players.

Grandma

He drove Lionel Messi to despair, frustrated Spain’s stars, and made history at this World Cup: Josimar José Évora Dias, known as Vozinha. The goalkeeper from Cape Verde kept a clean sheet against the European champions and, with eight saves, was one of the main reasons Argentina’s fans had to suffer through extra time in the round of 32.

He had fewer than 50,000 followers on Instagram before this World Cup; by the final weekend, the 40-year-old had more than 29 million. This level of fame now makes him interesting for reasons beyond his skills as a goalie. It remains to be seen which club will benefit from this—Vozinha is currently a free agent.

“That’s the first thing I want to figure out. I love soccer. I have this passion. I want to keep playing for at least another year or two,” he said recently. “I hope I find a team that wants me as a soccer player and not just as a marketing figure.” Rumor has it there’s interest from Brazil, Chile—and Inter Miami. What a story that would be: the man who drove Messi to despair would then become his teammate in Major League Soccer.

Ismael Saibari

Three goals in his first three World Cup matches, including a cool chip against Brazil: Ismael Saibari had quickly captured the attention of the soccer world at this World Cup—and he’d already caught the eye of FC Bayern before that. Partly because the German record champions had courted the Moroccan striker early on as a new signing, the 25-year-old will be playing for Munich in the new season. The World Cup ended unhappily for him, however. In the Round of 16 against Canada, he had to leave the field after just 22 minutes with a muscle injury, and he didn’t even take the field for the quarterfinal loss to France.

Saibari most recently played for PSV Eindhoven and signed a contract with Bayern that runs through 2031. According to media reports, the transfer fee was around 50 million euros. In Munich, Saibari is expected to play in various positions and is intended to both increase competition and provide relief for Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, and Harry Kane.

Gilberto Mora

The youngest World Cup participant didn’t just have Mexican fans raving: Gilberto Mora made a more than impressive World Cup debut, and at just 17 years old, he’s already a star far beyond the borders of his home country. He gained 5.7 million new followers on Instagram alone; according to media reports, only five soccer players saw a larger increase in followers during the World Cup.

The teenager is under contract with Club Tijuana. Just a few days before the World Cup kicked off, Mora signed a new contract with the Xolos that runs until the end of 2029. However, the club’s announcement at the time also included this key passage regarding potential transfer activity after this World Cup: “The agreement contains a customized and clearly structured buyout clause that was worked out jointly by the club, the player, and his agent.”

Örjan Nyland

Of course, without Erling Haaland’s goal, the story of the spirited Norwegians would have come to an early end. And Martin Ödegaard was also one of the key players on the likable Norwegian team—though they also needed the consistently outstanding Örjan Nyland in goal to advance all the way to the quarterfinals against England. Without the support of the goalie—who saved an early penalty in the round of 16 against Brazil, thereby laying the groundwork for the biggest victory in Norwegian soccer history—his attacking teammates wouldn’t have had a chance to write their chapters in this wonderful story.

The only bitter pill to swallow: In the quarterfinal against England, it was the former RB Leipzig goalkeeper who made a mistake and let a shot bounce forward. What lies ahead for the 35-year-old remains to be seen. His contract with Sevilla FC expired at the end of June, and he is currently a free agent. Various rumors link him to clubs in the English Premier League, and Feyenoord Rotterdam is also said to be in the mix. So far, however, nothing concrete has emerged.

Johan Manzambi

Johan Manzambi was already well-known in Switzerland before the World Cup. But during the tournament, he also gained international attention. Starting as a substitute, the 20-year-old emerged as a key player for coach Murat Yakin, scoring three goals and providing two assists until he was injured in training ahead of the Round of 16 match against Colombia—and his move to the Premier League has now earned SC Freiburg a record transfer fee.

At first, Newcastle United was considered the favorite to sign Manzambi, who was typically deployed in a more defensive role in the Bundesliga than he is now at the World Cup. But in the end, Europa League champion Aston Villa—which had defeated Freiburg 3-0 in the final—won the race. According to reports from “Kicker” and Sky, the total package—comprising the base transfer fee and potential bonuses—is said to amount to up to 70 million euros. The club did not provide any details. This makes Manzambi the most expensive Swiss transfer in history. Previously, that title belonged to captain Granit Xhaka, who once moved from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Arsenal for 45 million euros.