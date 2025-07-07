Sydney Schertenleib and Johan Djourou answer questions from journalists the day after the 2-0 win over Iceland in the second European Championship group game.
Schertenleib: "Djourou is important for us in various areas"
When asked about Djourou, Schertenleib said: "He's always there when you need a hug. He always tells you honestly what he thinks and gives feedback after and before training. I always go to him when I need positive energy. He always tells me that I don't need to worry."
Schertenleib: "I was up until 4 a.m."
What does Schertenleib do after a game like the one against Iceland? Can she sleep? "I can never sleep. Whether I played well or not. I was up until 4 o'clock or something. It's usually a carousel of thoughts. I think about what I could do better."
Schertenleib on the communication with Sundhage
"The communication is very honest. She explained to me at the first game why I didn't play from the start," says Schertenleib, who adds: "I didn't train that well, which was correct. Riola trained better, she's a great player. Pia always tells me what I can do better."
Now it's Schertenleib's turn
"The first game was crazy for me too, I couldn't have imagined it. I'm glad I'm still a bit younger because it wasn't like that 20 years ago. I'm just happy that I was able to experience it. A backdrop like this won't happen often. I'm very grateful," says Schertenleib. She tried not to worry too much before the game.
Djourou is looking forward to the game in Geneva
"I hope the stadium will be full," says Djourou when asked about Thursday's game against Finland. "It's always special to play at home, of course."
Djourou raves about Schertenleib
"I talk to Sydney a lot. I'm not going to say what I said to her because she knows. But she has so many qualities, she's very important for us. The way she works - against and with the ball - is incredible. She still has a lot to learn. But to play like that at the age of 18 is incredible," said Djourou, praising his seatmate.
What was the mood like after the game against Iceland?
"The most important thing was to win the game. It had been a long time since our last win. That was important for the feeling. They're all proud, but they're working for it. But we're not saying everything is great and we're happy. The mixture is good," said Djourou. "We also know that a very important game is coming up on Thursday."
What's different at a Women's European Championship?
"The focus, the concentration and the training are the same. What's different for me is the team spirit. The bond within the team is so important for us, I notice that. There's a lot of hugging, which wasn't the case with the men," says Djourou.
Djourou: "The atmosphere is incredible"
How has Djourou experienced the atmosphere in the stadiums so far? "I was surprised by the people. The march to the stadium was incredible, the atmosphere was unbelievable," says Djourou. "A win like that makes everything even better."
Schertenleib and Djourou are there
Hello ...
Sydney Schertenleib and SFA sports coordinator Johan Djourou will speak to the media on the day after the 2-0 win against Iceland.