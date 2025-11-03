YB have to defend themselves outnumbered for almost a full half against FC Basel after Gigovic is shown a yellow card. The decision triggers discussions in the blue Sport Studio - just like a scene involving Shaqiri.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the first game under returning manager Gerardo Seoane, YB pick up a point against champions Basel - despite being outnumbered for a long time following a yellow card against Armin Gigovic.

The sending off triggers discussions in the blue Sport Studio. "I think it was a very harsh decision," says expert Pascal Schürpf.

A scene involving Xherdan Shaqiri, who elbowed Ebrima Colley in a tackle in stoppage time, also provoked discussion. Show more

Shortly after the break, Bern's hopes of victory in head coach Gerardo Seoane's comeback were dealt a severe blow. In the 48th minute of the home game against FC Basel, Armin Gigovic slips in a tackle and knocks opponent Xherdan Shaqiri off his feet. The result: referee Fedayi San shows Gigovic a second yellow card and sends off the Bernese number 37.

The decision triggers discussions in the blue Sport Studio. "I'm shocked," says expert Pascal Schürpf and adds: "I think it's a very harsh decision. He slips and hits him. In scenes like that, I hope referees have a sure instinct." Rolf Fringer regrets that the VAR cannot intervene in this situation. "If the referee had had our pictures, he might have had that instinct. It's an annoying yellow-red card. It hurts a footballer, but it is what it is," said Fringer.

Refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner has sympathy for the two experts. "It's unfortunate," says Erlachner - but at the same time makes it clear: "It's a threat to health, it's simply a yellow card - even if it hurts. It hurts me too."

Shaqiri's "power struggle"

A duel in stoppage time between Xherdan Shaqiri and Ebrima Colley also caused discussion. The FCB captain extended his elbows and hit his opponent in the upper body area. "From a distance, I immediately thought: watch out, if he hits him on the head, it's clearly red," says Schürpf. "But as you can see in the slow motion, he doesn't hit him perfectly. He wanted to cover him with his body. When I see it from close up, Shaqiri hits him on the arm and he's holding his head."

Rolf Fringer adds: "If he was 10 centimeters taller, the elbow would be right at head height. He wanted to shake him off. If you want to be nasty, you can give a red here. That's already happened. But I think it's right to just give a yellow here."

Refereeing expert Erlachner agrees: "It's not a weapon that he uses against the head. It's a power struggle. For me, a yellow is absolutely correct in this scene."

