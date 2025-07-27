  1. Residential Customers
Wunderlin's analysis What separates the Swiss women's team from the world's best

Patrick Lämmle

27.7.2025

In the European Championship quarter-final against Spain, the national team was shown its limits. In the football talk show "Heimspiel", Marisa Wunderlin analyzes what Switzerland lacks to play in the concert of the greats.

27.07.2025, 12:30

The euphoria surrounding the women's national team this summer is huge - and Pia Sundhage's team has achieved something historic by reaching the quarter-finals of the European Championship. However, Switzerland had no chance against Spain (0:2).

In the football talk "Heimspiel bei der Nati", Marisa Wunderlin, former assistant coach of the national team (January 2019 to the end of 2022), attests to the national team's mental progress. However, the gap to the world's best is still large. Wunderlin sorts it out in the video above.

