Who will take home the trophy? The mentally tough Argentines take on the disciplined Spaniards. What role will Lionel Messi play? And what about the Iberians’ unassuming final specialist? A preview.

Spain vs. Argentina. Two powerhouses are battling it out for the most prestigious trophy in world soccer. Tonight’s final in East Rutherford (9:00 p.m.) has much more to offer than just the showdown between superstars Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

That's a point in Spain's favor

Defensive Strength: The Iberians have conceded just one goal on their way to the final—in their 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Belgium. Prior to that, goalkeeper Unai Simón had gone 649 minutes without conceding a goal, setting a World Cup record. Left back Marc Cucurella, in particular, stands out from the defensive unit as a tireless fighter. But his counterpart on the opposite flank, Pedro Porro, also has a major impact on the game and scored his first two international goals at this World Cup. It was impressive to see how the Spanish shut down the French’s magical offense in the semifinals.

Flexibility: Spain’s style of play is focused on possession and control—but that’s not all. If his team is known for anything, it’s its ability to adapt to any situation, said captain Rodri ahead of the final. “We’re a very well-rounded team, and that’s why we’re here,” emphasized the star midfielder. The 30-year-old expects an extremely physical match against Argentina. If the Spaniards remain as composed as they have been so far, however, they shouldn’t let any potential provocations from the South Americans throw them off their game.

Oyarzabal: Everyone is talking about Messi and Yamal. But the Spanish have another ace up their sleeve. Forward Mikel Oyarzabal has already scored five goals in this tournament. And he’s a true final specialist. The 29-year-old has scored in each of his six finals as a professional so far: with Real Sociedad San Sebastián in two Spanish Cup finals, with the national team in two Nations League finals as well as the decisive goal in the 2024 European Championship final, and with the Olympic team in the Tokyo final five years ago. A remarkable record.

Spanish Final Expert: Forward Mikel Oyarzabal. Tom Weller/dpa

That's a point in Argentina's favor

Messi: Too old? A player like Lionel Messi is apparently never too old. The 39-year-old is having an outstanding World Cup, with eight goals and four assists already to his credit. He’s carrying this team; he’s carrying the entire nation. Sure, he takes his breaks on the field. But: He’s there when it counts. His teammates look to him and seek him out when the going gets tough. That’s likely how it will be in the final—presumably the exceptional player’s last World Cup match.

Mentality: The South Americans’ style of play thrives on emotion. They take the field with incredible heart and passion. The happy faces in the stands or back home would inspire and move them, explained coach Lionel Scaloni. That support helped the Argentines weather several close calls during the tricky knockout stage. They went into extra time against Cape Verde and Switzerland, and saved themselves with late goals against Egypt and England. You can never count out the Albiceleste.

Background: Spain is entering the tournament with the confidence of a European champion. But: Argentina’s roster actually still includes 17 players from the 2022 World Cup-winning squad. Key players from the starting lineup that defeated France in the final in Qatar back then are once again playing pivotal roles: Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, for example, star forward Messi, of course, but also striker Julián Álvarez. Coach Scaloni is a true trophy collector: In addition to the World Cup trophy, the Argentines have also won the Copa América twice (2021 and 2024) during his tenure.