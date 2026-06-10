The Swiss national team could play several times in the stadium in Vancouver Keystone

The Swiss national team's goal at the World Cup is clear: get through the group and go as far as possible. Here are the different paths to the knockout phase.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In 1st place, it's time to Set the alarm clock

If Switzerland win their group as they had hoped, the fans at home will have to get up early. The round of 16 final against a third-placed team will kick off at 5.00 a.m. Swiss time. A possible quarter-final, for which the Swiss would first have to beat Portugal on paper, would even take place in the middle of the night for the fans at home. The potential clash with Argentina would start at 3.00 am.

If they win their group, Vancouver would become Switzerland's "home stadium". After the third group game against co-hosts Canada is already being played there, the round of 16 and round of 16 would also take place in Vancouver. The journey would then continue to Kansas City and Atlanta.

In 2nd place, the break is very short

If Switzerland finishes second in their group, the team must quickly prepare for the next task. The round of 16 final against the runner-up in Group A would take place just four days after the last group game. That would also be a logistical challenge. After all, the kick-off times would be much more "Europe-friendly" this way.

Even as group runners-up, Switzerland would initially remain on the west coast and play their round of 16 match in Los Angeles - where they are already playing their second group match against Bosnia. This would be followed by Houston, Boston and Dallas.

A long journey is possible if they finish in 3rd place

If they only finish in third place, the new tournament format will make the starting position complicated. Three scenarios are possible:

In the first scenario, the Swiss would have to make the long journey to the east coast for the round of 16. Their possible opponent in Boston would be Germany, a big opponent right at the start of the knockout phase.

In the second option, Switzerland would stay on the west coast for their first knockout game and play in San Francisco. On paper, the opponent would also be somewhat less formidable: It would be the winner of Group D with co-hosts USA, Paraguay, Australia and Turkey.

The third option would be the most bitter: as one of the four weakest third-placed teams in the group, Switzerland would have to return home after the group stage.

Overview

1st place in the group

Wann Wo Gegner nach Papierform Sechzehntelfinal: Fr, 3. Juli, 05.00 Uhr (Schweizer Zeit) Vancouver Offen (ein Drittplatzierter der Gruppen E, F, G, I oder J) Achtelfinal: Di, 7. Juli, 22.00 Uhr Vancouver Portugal Viertelfinal: So, 12. Juli, 03.00 Uhr Kansas City Argentinien Halbfinal: Mi, 15. Juli, 21.00 Uhr Atlanta England (Brasilien)

2nd place

Wann Wo Gegner nach Papierform Sechzehntelfinal: So, 28. Juni, 21.00 Uhr Los Angeles Südkorea Achtelfinal: Sa, 4. Juli, 19.00 Uhr Houston Niederlande Viertelfinal: Do, 9. Juli, 22.00 Uhr Boston Frankreich (Deutschland) Halbfinal: Di, 14. Juli, 21.00 Uhr Dallas Spanien

3rd place - option A

Wann Wo Gegner nach Papierform Sechzehntelfinal: Mo, 29. Juni, 22.30 Uhr Boston Deutschland Achtelfinal: Sa, 4. Juli, 23.00 Uhr Philadelphia Frankreich Viertelfinal: Do, 9. Juli, 22.00 Uhr Boston Niederlande Halbfinal: Di, 14. Juli, 21.00 Uhr Dallas Spanien

3rd place - variant B

Wann Wo Gegner nach Papierform Sechzehntelfinal: Do, 2. Juli, 02.00 Uhr San Francisco USA (Türkei) Achtelfinal: Di, 7. Juli, 02.00 Uhr Seattle Belgien Viertelfinal: Fr, 10. Juli, 21.00 Uhr Los Angeles Spanien Halbfinal: Di, 14. Juli, 21.00 Uhr Dallas Frankreich

The final will take place on Sunday, July 19, at 9 p.m. Swiss time in New York and New Jersey respectively.