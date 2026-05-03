"Now it's time to celebrate" What the Thun champion heroes say after redemption

FC Thun players and fans in the Stockhorn Arena watch FC Sion win 3:0 in St. Gallen to make the Bernese Oberland champions. The reactions after the redeeming final whistle.

Luca Betschart

Now it's official: FC Thun are Swiss football champions for the first time! After the Bernese Oberlanders missed their second championship ball in Basel on Saturday and lost 3:1, FC Sion made the Bernese Oberlanders cheer after all on Sunday. The Valais team won 3:0 in St. Gallen, thus making Thun champions ahead of time.

"I had contact with some of the Sion players before the St. Gallen game," says Elmin Rastoder in his first interview as champion, but is then interrupted by a beer shower before adding: "They told me not to worry and that they would sort it out for us. Thank you Nivokazi and everyone else! I'm at a loss for words."

"Something unique and unbelievable"

Several thousand Thun fans and the team watched the game on the big screen in "their" Stockhorn Arena. In an interview with blue Sport, Jan Bamert said: "I had a good feeling all day, perhaps also because Sion have been in good form for a few weeks now. At the latest after the 2:0 and at the very latest after the 3:0, we knew that things were looking good for us."

Bamert can't really put what he has achieved into perspective yet. "It's something unique and unbelievable for all of us. When you look into the eyes of the other players, it triggers extremely beautiful and many emotions. I can't even put it into words."

Defender Michael Heule is also searching for words: "It's unbelievable, just look at it. This team, this club - it's simply world class!" says the 25-year-old. It has taken a lot of nerves in recent weeks. "But I knew what this team was capable of. It's well deserved. And now we're just enjoying it," says Heule and announces: "Now it's time to celebrate."

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