Murat Yakin sees the glass half full after Switzerland's game in Northern Ireland, KEYSTONE

The Nati drew 1-1 with Northern Ireland in their first international match of the year. Quotes from the Swiss camp after the performance in Belfast.

Syl Battistuzzi

Murat Yakin:

"We were dominant, dominated the game and had a lot of possession. We struggled a bit for the first ten or twenty minutes, but then we had the game well under control. It was a successful start. We lacked a bit of precision, in other words we were more dangerous in the final third and more consistent with the final pass. But it's not easy to score goals in Northern Ireland. They haven't conceded many goals here at home."

"With the newly formed team and the young players, I certainly had a positive impression. Isaac (Schmidt) made almost no mistakes at right back and you could also see the qualities of Stefan Gartenmann. It's clear that not everything is working offensively after two training sessions. We'll certainly see some new players on Tuesday so that everyone can show themselves."

Vincent Sierro:

"I wanted to help the team and show my qualities. Unfortunately, we didn't manage to win. There were good things as well as things we need to improve. They defended deep, we had to be very precise. There wasn't enough in the final third, which is also difficult against teams like that. It's logical that you also need time when there are a lot of new players on the pitch."

Cédric Zesiger:

"We came here to win and get a good feeling for the upcoming games. The first half wasn't ideal, but we improved in the second half and showed some good things. It certainly took a bit of time at the back in defense to find our coordination. We lacked creativity going forward. We were able to react, which is positive."

Stefan Gartenmann:

"I'm happy about my first game with the national team, but I'm not satisfied with the result. I wanted to win today. We need to score two or three goals to make this game easier for us. I conceded a free kick early on, which led to the goal. After that, of course, it's more difficult to come back. We reacted immediately and should have won. I'm glad we didn't concede many chances. You're a bit nervous at the start, but after twenty or thirty minutes it's a normal game."