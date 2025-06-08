Ardon Jashari made his longest-ever appearance for the national team against Mexico. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss national team scores four goals against Mexico and wins the first USA test. Quotes from the Nati camp after the final whistle.

Luca Betschart

The Swiss national team came out on top in a turbulent match against Mexico and won the first test match on the USA trip 4-2. Four different players were among the scorers, including Fabian Rieder, who scored his first goal for the national team. Comments on the game:

Nati coach Murat Yakin

"We were challenged today. Mexico are a very good team. We struggled at times, but were able to score at the right moments, which was reassuring. It was a good test and a good game.

The pitch was very dry with these temperatures. We actually wanted to run the ball quickly, but that wasn't possible today. But you could see that we wanted to play football and create our chances offensively.

I'm always happy. Even when we haven't won games, we've always been good in that way. Lately, the goals have always been a bit lacking. We scored four goals, but we didn't defend well when we conceded two, so we have to do better."

Fabian Rieder

"I tried to put my performance on the pitch and go full throttle, as I always do. It took me a while to get into it. But at the end of the day I had a lot of action, of course not everything went well for me either. But it was very convincing after a personally difficult year for me. I never gave up and it paid off today.

I would like to congratulate the team. Today you saw what it looks like when everyone goes for everyone else. Not just those who played from the start. Even those who came on or didn't play. You could see that we have good vibes in the team.

It was a lucky goal. But you have to work for luck, that's what I've done in the last two years. I've always stuck at it and today I was able to reward myself. It was a great day. You have to enjoy it, but the work goes on. If we carry on like this, we'll be fine."

Breel Embolo

"It was a good test against a good opponent. We got off to a good start, the 1-0 was good. It's a shame that we let the game slip away with the 1-1. But the reaction was great. All the players helped. The win is important and also the way we got it.

The situation at 1-0 was extremely difficult. I knew that I had to concentrate when I first touched the ball because the pitch was dry. A great pass from Rici (Rodriguez, ed.).

The two goals we conceded are a bit much. But we'll take the positives with us and want to carry on like this against the USA."

Ardon Jashari

"I felt like it was my first international match. In my first two games for Switzerland, I only came on in injury time. So it was a great experience. I was allowed to play in my position. From then on I knew what my tasks were. Granit Xhaka is obviously a different type of player, but I tried to control the match in my own way. I think I succeeded relatively well.

If it were up to me, I'd love to line up with Granit. But in the end, it's not me who makes the line-up, it's the coach. Who knows, it could certainly be exciting in the future. He's more of a defensive player if we were to play together. But we still have to find that out. Muri has to line us up first.

There has been a change. I feel much more integrated on the pitch, even in training. The team perceives me differently than at the beginning, that's also clear after this season, in which I was also able to play a few games on the international stage."

