A USA tour between sighting and fine-tuning - Gallery Press conference on the plane: Coach Murat Yakin explains the purpose of the national team's trip to the USA. Image: Keystone The captain and pioneer is back after a break: Granit Xhaka. Image: Keystone Manuel Akanji, the defensive leader, is also back. Image: Keystone A sticking point for the coach: Murat Yakin has not yet found the right place for Monaco captain Denis Zakaria. Image: Keystone After a strong season with Brugge, Ardon Jashari deserves a place in the starting eleven. Image: Keystone An option for the left flank: Miro Muheim, who won promotion to the Bundesliga with HSV. Image: Keystone A USA tour between sighting and fine-tuning - Gallery Press conference on the plane: Coach Murat Yakin explains the purpose of the national team's trip to the USA. Image: Keystone The captain and pioneer is back after a break: Granit Xhaka. Image: Keystone Manuel Akanji, the defensive leader, is also back. Image: Keystone A sticking point for the coach: Murat Yakin has not yet found the right place for Monaco captain Denis Zakaria. Image: Keystone After a strong season with Brugge, Ardon Jashari deserves a place in the starting eleven. Image: Keystone An option for the left flank: Miro Muheim, who won promotion to the Bundesliga with HSV. Image: Keystone

Xherdan Shaqiri's outstanding performances at FC Basel have recently raised the question of whether the FCB star should return to the national team. He himself recently spoke out against it, for Yakin the door "remains open".

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite his strong form at FC Basel, Xherdan Shaqiri is not about to return to the Swiss national team.

According to Murat Yakin, there has recently been "no contact" with the 125-time Swiss international.

He has accepted Shaqiri's refusal. However, the door remains open for the FCB attacker, the national team coach emphasized before the trip to the USA.

With Fabian Schär, on the other hand, there is not much to suggest a comeback, according to Yakin. Show more

"No, we haven't had any contact," Murat Yakin toldBlickahead of the Swiss national team's trip to the USA when asked about Xherdan Shaqiri. The national team coach had recently publicly invited the FCB star back to the national team, but received a rejection shortly afterwards.

"At the moment, the door to the national team is still closed from my point of view," Shaqiri said two weeks ago. But what does "at the moment" mean? Could a return be on the cards for the World Cup qualifiers, which start on September 5 - against Kosovo of all teams?

It's conceivable, but so far there are apparently no signs. "As far as I can technically tell, he listened to my voice message," Yakin reveals. "I received his feedback via the press conference and that was enough. He clearly said that he wasn't available at the moment. I received that, and of course I accept it."

For Yakin, one thing is clear: the national team can do without Shaqiri. "He has given his resignation and we have enough players who are ready to play for the national team at any time."

But with the in-form 33-year-old, of course, it wouldn't be bad either. "The door remains open," Yakin assures us.

The situation seems clearer when it comes to Fabian Schär. The national team coach currently rates a return of the Newcastle defender as rather unlikely. "I've already sensed that he's made a clear decision for himself. The way I see it, the chapter is finally closed for him."

Videos from the department