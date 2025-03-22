  1. Residential Customers
Convinced or failed? What Yakin says about the performance of his four new players in Belfast

Linus Hämmerli

22.3.2025

Murat Yakin played four debutants in the test match against Northern Ireland.
KEYSTONE

This is what Murat Yakin had to say about his debutants Stefan Gartenmann, Isaac Schmidt, Lucas Blondel and Alvyn Sanches after the 1-1 draw in Northern Ireland.

22.03.2025, 12:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Four players made their debut under Murat Yakin in the match against Northern Ireland.
  • The Nati coach talks about the four newcomers Stefan Gartenmann, Isaac Schmidt, Lucas Blondel and Alvyn Sanches after the 1-1 draw in Belfast.
Show more

Four Swiss players made their international debuts in the 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland: Stefan Gartenmann, Isaac Schmidt, Lucas Blondel and Alvyn Sanches. At the media conference after the game, national team coach Muart Yakin spoke about the debut of the four players.

Yakin about ...

... Stefan Gartenmann

"Stefan was very present on the pitch, he communicated well. The coordination with Cédric Zesiger has become better and better. He had a good debut."

... Isaac Schmidt

"I really liked Isaac, he won a lot of tackles, was active and courageous going forward. He's not playing at Leeds United at the moment, but he's got some match practice here with us and delivered."

... Alvyn Sanches

"From the moment he stepped on the pitch, he was able to make an impact. Alvyn showed what he's capable of in three or four actions. It would have been very bitter if he had injured himself in the last action."

How badly injured is Lausanne's youngster?. Alvyn Sanches has to leave the national team camp

... Lucas Blondel

"It's always more difficult for a new player when he comes on as a substitute rather than starting from the beginning. Lucas has shown that he's a defender who thinks offensively."

