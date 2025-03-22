Murat Yakin played four debutants in the test match against Northern Ireland. KEYSTONE

This is what Murat Yakin had to say about his debutants Stefan Gartenmann, Isaac Schmidt, Lucas Blondel and Alvyn Sanches after the 1-1 draw in Northern Ireland.

Four Swiss players made their international debuts in the 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland: Stefan Gartenmann, Isaac Schmidt, Lucas Blondel and Alvyn Sanches. At the media conference after the game, national team coach Muart Yakin spoke about the debut of the four players.

Yakin about ...

... Stefan Gartenmann

"Stefan was very present on the pitch, he communicated well. The coordination with Cédric Zesiger has become better and better. He had a good debut."

... Isaac Schmidt

"I really liked Isaac, he won a lot of tackles, was active and courageous going forward. He's not playing at Leeds United at the moment, but he's got some match practice here with us and delivered."

... Alvyn Sanches

"From the moment he stepped on the pitch, he was able to make an impact. Alvyn showed what he's capable of in three or four actions. It would have been very bitter if he had injured himself in the last action."

... Lucas Blondel

"It's always more difficult for a new player when he comes on as a substitute rather than starting from the beginning. Lucas has shown that he's a defender who thinks offensively."

