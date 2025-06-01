Yann Sommer loses the Champions League final with Inter Milan against Paris Saint-Germain 0:5. The Swiss comes to blue Sport for an interview after the bitter defeat.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yann Sommer suffers a bitter defeat with Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

After the 5-0 defeat against PSG, the Swiss player told blue Sport: "We quickly realized that we couldn't cope with the way they played."

He also said in the interview: "But we didn't bring that onto the pitch today." Show more

Yann Sommer appears for an interview on blue Sport after the 5-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League final: "We realized in the first few minutes that they were going to give us a tough task. We quickly sensed that we couldn't cope with the way they were playing."

They then conceded the first goal too early: "It was also too easy. At half-time, we said that we had to do more, be braver and hold our positions better." But sometimes you just can't turn it around. "That's a great pity".

When asked whether it was the bitterest defeat of his career, Sommer explained: "Sure, every defeat hurts. But of course, it was the chance to win the Champions League title for our team and the club. That's why it's a very bitter evening. I'm disappointed, we imagined and planned things differently. But we didn't bring that onto the pitch today."

blue Sport expert Marco Streller also feels for Sommer: "It's a very bitter evening for Yann," he said in the blue Sport studio. "He couldn't really distinguish himself. He gets five goals and can't do anything about any of them. It's an evening to forget for him, unfortunately."

