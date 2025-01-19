"No statistics are of any use to us" What YB's Contini and Winterthur's Forte say after their debut

YB coach Giorgio Contini and Winterthur coach Uli Forte make their debut for their new clubs in a direct duel on Saturday. After the final whistle, the two analyze the performance of their new protégés on blue Sport.

Both sides have new faces on the sidelines: YB's Giorgio Contini and Winterthur's Uli Forte. In an interview with blue Sport, the two draw their first conclusions after their debut. Show more

Giorgio Contini at YB and Uli Forte at FC Winterthur - on Saturday, two new coaches will go head-to-head in the Wankdorf, who will have to settle for a goalless draw on their debut on the touchline. This was particularly disappointing for Contini and YB.

"The result is not enough," admitted Contini in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "The way we played was very dominant for the most part. We carved out a lot of chances to score, but we have to score the goal. Any statistics that are positive today are of no use to us."

Nevertheless, Contini is not dissatisfied with the performance in the first competitive match of the year. "I saw a team that tried and implemented a lot of things. The box presence was also there," praised the 51-year-old, who emphasized: "I find it difficult to criticize the team now because we implemented a lot of things."

Forte: "We have to take it step by step"

Winterthur's players also deserve praise. "A big compliment to the players for how self-sacrificingly they fought. We can still improve in terms of our play, but we're working on that," said Uli Forte after his debut on the touchline. "We wanted to play to nil. We needed a bit of luck, but here in Bern you always need a bit of luck if you want to score. It's always very difficult in the Wankdorf."

However, Forte does not want to overrate the point won. "We're not thinking too far ahead. It was a good point, but that doesn't mean anything," said the 50-year-old. "We have to take it step by step. Now it's important that we prepare really well for the next game. That's the next big one against Lugano at home. I hope that we'll be spurred on by our home crowd and can prevail against Lugano."

