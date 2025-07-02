With Heinz Lindner and Gregory Wüthrich, YB has signed a wealth of experience. In an interview with blue Sport, the two new signings reveal what their roles are and what their goals are.

Lindner takes on the role of second goalkeeper behind Marvin Keller at YB and explains in an interview with blue Sport that he wants to support the team with his experience.

After his time in Austria, Wüthrich brings a winning mentality with him and explains: "I'm one of those leader types that were missing at YB last year." Show more

Young Boys have signed Heinz Lindner and Gregory Wüthrich, two players who are well known in the Super League, for the new season. Austrian goalkeeper Heinz Lindner joins Bern from FC Sion. The 34-year-old has also played in Switzerland for Grasshoppers and FC Basel.

YB will now be his fourth stop in the Super League: "An absolutely traditional club, the environment and the quality are right. We simply want to attack at the top again," says Lindner, explaining his move. The whole concept simply appealed to him.

The talks had already taken place in the second half of the season: "We came to an agreement relatively quickly because I really wanted to come here. When you get the chance to sign for YB, you have to take it," says Lindner. In Bern, Lindner will be the number 2 goalkeeper, as he was recently at Sion.

The Austrian says: "Marvin Keller certainly won't be leaning back in his deckchair, he's an absolute fighter who always gives everything on the pitch. My role will be to be there when I'm needed, to always step on the gas in training and to support the youngsters with my experience. "

Wüthrich back with the Young Boys

The second new signing is not Austrian like Lindner, but played there recently. Gregory Wüthrich played for Sturm Graz from 2020 to 2025, where he won the cup twice and became champion. The central defender is now returning to his home club, which he left in September 2019 after winning three championship titles in a row.

In an interview with blue Sport, the defender says it's great to be back at the club where he grew up. There are still a lot of familiar faces: "I can hardly wait to get started." His time abroad has made him mentally stronger, he has become a leader, explains Wüthrich: "I want to bring this winning mentality here from day one."

He is one of those leader types that was missing at YB last year: "I think that's what the club expects of me and what I expect of myself." Above all, he wants to perform here and be a good role model for the younger players, says the two-time Swiss international.

