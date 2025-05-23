At a press conference, FCB coach Fabio Celestini talks about his future, superstar Xherdan Shaqiri and the city of Basel and its fans.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabio Celestini speaks at a press conference about the rumors linking him to FC Getafe: "It's not an issue at the moment."

The coach also explains why it is easy to work with Xherdan Shaqiri: "Shaq is easy to train because he does everything with absolute professionalism."

The fact that he was able to make the FCB fans so happy by winning the title fills Celestini with pride: "What you experience in Basel, you can't experience anywhere else in Switzerland." Show more

At a press conference in Basel, FCB coach Fabio Celestini comments on the rumors about his future, ennobles superstar Xherdan Shaqiri, praises the city of Basel and raves about the euphoric fans of FC Basel.

Fabio Celestini on ...

... the Getafe rumors

It's always the same. A month and a half ago I was sacked, then I wanted to leave. Now someone else wants me. We're not talking about the current situation. For the first time in my life, I can win the double. That's the most important thing for me - because I've never experienced that before. That's all I have in my head. Getafe is my home, I've helped write the history of this club, but it's not an issue at the moment.

We'll see after the cup final. After that we'll have to think about it, I haven't had the time yet. There has been no contact yet. I'm not talking to my agent at the moment. We'll do the final calculation in June. I felt what the Barfi is at the championship celebrations. I want to experience the double again, I want to enjoy it. As a coach, you don't have much time to enjoy yourself. My future is not an issue.

... the perfect moment to leave

Leaving when it's at its best, that's one consideration. But on the other hand, playing Champions League football with Basel in this stadium wouldn't be so bad. I've never experienced the Champions League as a coach. It depends on what the project looks like for next season. A lot of things have happened in the last few months.

... the Cup final against Biel

It's a final. In the end it's 11 against 11, we have to score one more goal than our opponent. Favorite or not, it doesn't matter. If we do what we've done so far, then we're favorites. The team has shown that it's ready for important games.

... working with Xherdan Shaqiri

I've never coached a player like that in my career. Okay, I had Balotelli, but that was something else. Shaq is easy to train because he does everything with absolute professionalism. I want to win, he wants to win - that's why it works. He shows that in every training session, he gets angry when he loses in a game. He loves Basel and has fire. It's been a fantastic journey with him for me. Watching him on the pitch is fun as a coach.

... the time at FC Basel

That time at FC Basel was certainly the craziest of my career, that's for sure. It was also the biggest challenge. Coaching Basel is the dream for every Swiss coach. But the goal is always to become champion, but my first challenge was a different one. It was an absolutely crazy journey. I haven't had time to process it all yet, it was the best moments of my coaching career. When Shaq announced that we wanted to become champions, I thought: Whew! And look now, we've done it. I've experienced everything I could have dreamed of as a coach here in Basel.

... the importance of FCB for him

Basel is love for me. I've never experienced this feeling before. I was never the star of the team, I was a six-man and more in the background. I've never been such an important person. But what I'm experiencing here as a coach is incredible. I love Basel for that. Everyone together, the team, the city, the fans. This club will always be special to me. What this club has given me will stay with me forever.

... the importance of FCB in the city

What goes on in the city is extraordinary. The fans are very close to you. People storm out of restaurants to say thank you. People are happy because you've done a good job. It's an incredible feeling. You have to enjoy these moments, because then you feel incredibly proud. What you experience in Basel, you can't experience anywhere else in Switzerland. Basel is completely different, this city is special.

FC Basel's last two games of the season

May 24 at 6 p.m.: The championship final with trophy presentation

June 1 at 2 p.m.: The cup final against Biel on Sunday, June 1.

More about FC Basel