The final matchday in the Champions League league phase is a tough one. All 36 teams play at the same time on Wednesday. With blue Sport, you'll be right up close. Before the action kicks off, blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni answers the most important questions.

Jan Arnet

How is blue Sport planning the eighth matchday of the Champions League, where everything is at stake?

Andreas Böni: "It's going to be a wild evening, we're going for a premiere: for the first time, we're presenting a Champions League conference with all 18 matches. We'll be switching back and forth between eight games, while goals and highlights from the other ten matches will be shown re-live in the conference. This will be a real challenge and an exciting test run; it will require extensive teamwork."

Who will be in the studio?

"Roman Kilchsperger and Valentina Maceri, our tried-and-tested duo, will host and welcome the experts Marco Streller and Mladen Petric."

How many people are on duty?

"Logically, we have set up the infrastructure both in Volketswil in German-speaking Switzerland and in Granges-Paccot in French-speaking Switzerland. All in all, around 125 people will be on duty: Presenters, commentators, producers, sub-directors, highlight editors, summary editors, summary editors, near-live editors for the online highlights, online and social media journalists."

What will be the biggest challenge?

"One is keeping track of all the games and the almost second-by-second changes in the table. The uncertainty was indeed greater last season - because there was simply no experience with 18 parallel games. We're really looking forward to the monster matchday this year."

What is the starting position?

"More than a dozen teams are still fighting to progress, many of them for a place in the top 8. There's excitement in almost every game. Only in the match between leaders Arsenal (already in the top 8) and bottom team Kairat Almaty (already eliminated) is there nothing left to play for. So we can look forward to some really exciting games."