Four Champions League round of 16 duels are on the program on Tuesday evening. The most important facts and information ahead of the first legs.
The concentrated load of live football on blue Sport
- Click here for an overview of all football matches that blue Sport is broadcasting live, including all Champions League matches.
Bruges - Aston Villa (18:45)
- Bruges are struggling against English teams on the European stage: the Belgians have won just one of their last 16 matches and conceded 42 goals. Their only success in that time was a 1-0 win over Aston Villa - and that was in the league phase of the current Champions League campaign.
- With Aston Villa, Unai Emery is leading his fourth team into the knockout phase of the Champions League. He previously achieved this with Valencia, PSG and Villarreal. Only Carlo Ancelotti (6), José Mourinho (6) and Claudio Ranieri (5) have coached more clubs in this stage of the tournament.
- Bruges will face an English team in a knockout tie for the first time since 2020. Back then, they were defeated by Manchester United in the Europa League by a clear 6-1 aggregate score.
Real Madrid - Atlético Madrid (21:00)
- Real and Atlético Madrid meet for the tenth time in a European competition - a record for clashes between teams from the same country, which they share with Chelsea and Liverpool.
- Kylian Mbappé is a real force in the knockout phase of the Champions League: he has scored 27 goals in 32 games. Most recently, he scored a hat-trick against Manchester City - his second in a knockout round. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more with four trebles.
- Julián Álvarez is on fire in the top flight: he has scored six goals in eight games so far. Only two players have scored more for Atlético Madrid in their first European Cup season - Diego Costa (2013/14) and Vavá (1958/59) with eight goals each.
PSV - Arsenal (21:00)
- Arsenal and PSV will meet for the second time in the knockout phase of the Champions League. In their first meeting in 2006/07, Arsenal were eliminated after a 1-0 away defeat and a 1-1 draw in front of their own fans.
- Arsenal are in top form in the Champions League: four wins in a row, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two. Their last extended winning streak in a season came in 2005/06 - the year they reached the final.
- Arsenal have the most stable defense in this Champions League season. They have allowed the fewest shots on goal and have the lowest expected goal conceded rate. They have kept 63 percent of their games scoreless - a rate only surpassed in 2005/06.
Dortmund - Lille (21:00)
- Borussia Dortmund have often struggled in knockout matches against French teams. Only once have they prevailed - but that was last season when they knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals with two 1-0 victories.
- This will be Lille's first knockout match against a German side in a European competition since the 2002 UEFA Intertoto Cup final. On that occasion, they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Stuttgart (1-0 home win, 2-0 away defeat).
- Jonathan David has shone in this Champions League season with six goals in eight games. If he scores again, he will become OSC Lille's sole record goalscorer in European competitions, overtaking Yusuf Yazıcı.