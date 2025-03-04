Bruges are struggling against English teams on the European stage: the Belgians have won just one of their last 16 matches and conceded 42 goals. Their only success in that time was a 1-0 win over Aston Villa - and that was in the league phase of the current Champions League campaign.

With Aston Villa, Unai Emery is leading his fourth team into the knockout phase of the Champions League. He previously achieved this with Valencia, PSG and Villarreal. Only Carlo Ancelotti (6), José Mourinho (6) and Claudio Ranieri (5) have coached more clubs in this stage of the tournament.