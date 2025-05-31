Europe's new king will ascend the throne today. Inter Milan and Paris St. Germain will face each other in the Champions League final. The most important facts you need to know before the big clash.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inter and PSG face each other for the first time in a competitive match - and in the Champions League final. It is only the second final between an Italian and a French team.

Inter are in the final for the seventh time and have won three times. PSG are stronger than ever: 10 wins, 33 goals - a club record.

Inter rely on experience, PSG on speed. Inzaghi is threatened with a second defeat in the final, while Enrique could win his second CL title with PSG. Show more

A first time for everything 🏟️

Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain will meet for the first time ever in a competitive match. It is also only the second Champions League final (or European Cup of Champions) between an Italian and a French team. The first was in 1993, when Marseille beat AC Milan 1:0 in Munich. To date, this is the only title won by a French team.

Inter's record in the final 🏹

Inter have reached a Champions League final for the seventh time. The club has won three titles so far: 1964, 1965 and 2010. Their last appearance in the final ended in 2023 with a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

PSG in top form 🗡️

Paris have won more games (10) and scored more goals (33) than ever before in this Champions League season. The scoring rate is also record-breaking: PSG averaged 18.6 shots on goal per game - the best figure since data collection began in 2003/04.

PSG's most dangerous player: Ousmane Dembélé with 8 goals and 4 assists in the Champions League. Keystone

Old but strong 🏰

Only Atlético Madrid have given more playing time to players over 30 (43.5%) than Inter (43.3%) in the current competition. The Italians' older players played 6,151 minutes - as many as Juventus last did in 2016/17. At PSG, only Marquinhos was over 30 - and played all 1,350 minutes.

Coaching duels 🛡️

Inters coach Simone Inzaghi lost the 2023 final. If he loses again, he would be the ninth coach to lose multiple finals. Only Fabio Capello and Thomas Tuchel have managed to win their second final after a defeat.

PSG coach Luis Enrique won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015. He could become the sixth coach to win the title with two different clubs - like Carlo Ancelotti, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes, José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

Inzahgi wants to finally win the Champions League. DPA

The Portuguese duo in the PSG midfield ⚔️

João Neves is the season's strongest pressing player - with 824 intense pressing situations and 57 tackles. Only Gennaro Gattuso and Javier Mascherano once had more tackles in a CL season.

Vitinha excelled as a passer under pressure: 665 successful passes in tight situations, a total of 1,222 passes. Only Barça legend Xavi was more accurate twice.

Veterans and goal scorers - will records be broken? 👑

Francesco Acerbi (37) could become the fourth-oldest outfield player ever to start in a CL final - after Paolo Maldini, Lothar Matthäus and Ryan Giggs.

Dembélé has been directly involved in 12 PSG goals this season (8 goals, 4 assists) - a club record. Only Zlatan Ibrahimović has scored more often for PSG in a CL season (10 goals in 2013/14).

Lautaro Martínez scored in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals. If he scores in the final, he will be the sixth player ever to score in all four knockout rounds. He could also become the first Inter player to score 10 European Cup goals in a season (without qualifying).