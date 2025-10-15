Cape Verde have qualified for the World Cup. Keystone

Cape Verde and Jordan are already certain to qualify, while Switzerland, Italy and Germany are not. What is important in the final spurt of World Cup qualifying - and which dates fans should remember.

DPA dpa

Switzerland and Germany still need points, Italy probably even need to take a detour via the play-offs: although the World Cup is being held with 48 teams for the first time, some of the favorites have their worries in qualifying.

The outsiders from Jordan, Uzbekistan and Cape Verde, who have already booked their tickets for the XXL tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico and will be celebrating their debut next summer, are in a completely different situation. The most important questions for the final spurt of the current qualification:

Who has already qualified?

A total of 28 nations have already qualified for the World Cup, which begins on June 11 in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium and ends on July 19 with the final in East Rutherford near New York.

Hosts (3): USA, Mexico, Canada

South America (6): Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador, Paraguay

Africa (9): Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Senegal

Asia (8): Japan, South Korea, Iran, Australia, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Europe (1): England

Oceania (1): New Zealand

North and Central America: no sporting qualifier determined yet

Still open: 15x Europe, 3x North and Central America, 2x intercontinental play-off tournament

What decisions will be made in November?

The focus in November is on qualifying in Europe. Thomas Tuchel has already secured a World Cup ticket with England. World Cup runners-up France, European champions Spain and Portugal are well on their way to direct qualification. Things are also looking very good for Switzerland, the Netherlands, Croatia, Austria and Belgium.

Things are likely to be tight between Denmark and Scotland. Both nations are tied on ten points and will meet on November 18 in Glasgow - only then will the ticket be decided.

Norway's qualification should only be a formality after six wins and 29-3 goals to date. Given their significantly better goal difference compared to former world champions Italy, a home win against Estonia should be enough to secure first place.

It will also be exciting in North and Central America, where a number of smaller nations have a chance of a ticket in the absence of the three qualified hosts. Suriname lead Group A after four matchdays, while Jamaica (9) are currently ahead of Curaçao (8) in Group B. Honduras (8), Costa Rica (6) and Haiti (5) are fighting for first place in Group C.

When will the draw take place?

The draw will take place on December 5 in Washington at 18:00 CET. The twelve groups from A to L will be formed from four pots. As the qualification process will not have been completed by then, there will also be six wild cards. The position of the hosts is already certain: Mexico will play in Group A, Canada in Group B and the USA in Group D.

What will the play-offs look like in the spring?

A total of six tickets will still be up for grabs. Four in Europe, two in an intercontinental play-off tournament with six participants. In Europe, there will be four-team tournaments with semi-finals and finals - each without a second leg. The twelve group runners-up from qualifying and the best group winners from the Nations League take part.

The intercontinental tournament, which will be held in North America, already includes Bolivia as the South American representative and New Caledonia for Oceania.

There will also be two North American representatives and one team each from Africa and Asia, all of which will be determined in November. Three teams will each determine a World Cup starter - whoever is high enough in the world rankings first has a bye and then only needs a win in the play-off final.

What else is there to know about the tournament?

Tickets have been available since September. In the first phase, however, a Visa card was required. The cheapest tickets for the preliminary round matches will be available from 60 US dollars (just under 52 euros). According to FIFA, the most expensive ticket for the final match will cost 6,730 US dollars (around 5,810 euros).

However, there are no plans for fixed prices; instead, dynamic adjustments are planned depending on demand. Registration for the next phase will take place from October 27 to 31, with tickets going on sale between mid-November and early December. Phase three will begin after the draw. Fans can then also apply for fixed duels.

