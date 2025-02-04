Daniel Denoon was set to start the second half of the season in central defense at FC Zurich. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old was arrested. In the blue Sport studio, expert Pascal Zuberbühler comments on the incident.

The police arrested FCZ player Daniel Denoon on Tuesday.

The chief public prosecutor's office of the canton of Zurich confirmed this to "Blick". The background is "a public prosecutor's procedure on suspicion of property offenses". The presumption of innocence applies.

In the Super League studio of blue Sport, Pascal Zuberbühler speaks of a shock and says: "I hope those responsible at FC Zurich are looking after him."

Daniel Denoon was in FC Zurich's starting line-up at the start of the second half of the season and played in the 1-0 win against Yverdon. In the following match in Lucerne, he was sent off after 22 minutes with a yellow-red card. He missed the match against FC Basel due to suspension.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Denoon will return to the FCZ squad against Winterthur on Thursday evening. As reported by "Blick", the 21-year-old was arrested by the Zurich city and cantonal police on Tuesday. This was confirmed to the media by the Zurich cantonal public prosecutor's office. The background to this is "proceedings by the public prosecutor's office on suspicion of property offenses". The presumption of innocence applies.

Zuberbühler: "A shock"

Further details are not yet known due to the ongoing proceedings. FC Zurich did not wish to comment for the time being.

"It's a shame, a shock," said Pascal Zuberbühler about the incident in the Super League studio of blue Sport. "A 21-year-old boy who has a football career ahead of him. He had an unfortunate outing in Lucerne and now this situation - I hope the people in charge at FC Zurich are looking after him."

Of course, it depends on what exactly is behind the arrest. "Sometimes you can't do anything. But it's very important that he gets support," Zubi emphasizes.