Diego Benaglio here in conversation with national team boss Pierluigi Tami. KEYSTONE

Diego Benaglio has been closely involved with the U21 team in recent days. "There are considerations about a possible collaboration," said SFA media chief Adrian Arnold to blue Sport.

Michael Wegmann

Our U21 national team had a prominent guest during the entire training session in Marbella, Spain. Long-standing national team star Diego Benaglio (41) accompanied the staff and players of coach Sascha Stauch up close, ate with the players and staff and watched the training sessions. Benaglio even takes part in the leisure activities.

What's going on with Benaglio and the U21 national team? blue Sport asks the association. Head of media Adrian Arnold says: "The SFA and the former national goalkeeper have been discussing a possible future collaboration for some time. However, Diego Benaglio visited the U21s as a guest during this move and gained an insight into the everyday life of the team and staff during this week."

It remains to be seen what a possible collaboration will look like

blue Sport found out: Benaglio is more than just company on his trip to padel tennis, where he shone. No wonder he has been regularly on the padel court since his retirement in summer 2020, often with national team coach Murat Yakin (see video).

The latter also recently toyed with the idea of hiring Benaglio. As a kind of team manager. That didn't work out. However, as the last few days have shown, Benaglio's commitment to the football association is not yet off the table.

What exactly a possible collaboration could look like remains to be seen.