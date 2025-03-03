Ramona Bachmann has been the face of the Swiss women's national team for years: However, the expectant mommy did not play against Iceland and Norway. Keystone

The European Championship year has begun: The Swiss national team played their first international matches of 2025 last week as part of the Nations League. blue Sport answers the most burning questions after the first match.

Patrick Lämmle

Why didn't Bachmann play a minute?

Nati star Ramona Bachmann won't get any playing time against Iceland and Norway. When asked about this after the Norway game, national team coach Pia Sundhage said: "She's not yet at 100 percent and not in the flow of the game." That's why they didn't want to rush things and take any unnecessary risks. Bachmann is now going back to Houston and will be better prepared next time. "Sooner or later she will play again, I think."

Does Switzerland have a European Championship baby in camp?

Ramona Bachmann and her wife Charlotte are expecting a baby at the beginning of May. Can she bring the baby to camp? A possibility for national team coach Pia Sundhage, but she doesn't know how it's organized with the Swiss national team, she tells blue Sport. Basically, she believes it will have a positive effect: "I think becoming a mother, having a family, will make her grow." It will be great to see Ramona play.

Is there room for Bachmann and Schertenleib?

If both are in form, it is quite conceivable that they could both be on the pitch together. It would make the Swiss game more unpredictable, as both have outstanding attacking qualities. In the games against Iceland and Norway, almost all the attacks came through the 18-year-old Barça player. Bachmann can also take control of the game and is always good for a stroke of genius. However, given her freedom in attack, the roles in the game against the ball should be clearly defined.

Is there room for Crnogorcevic in the starting eleven?

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic has a great deal of experience at the highest level. However, the 34-year-old is no longer undisputed on the pitch. Most recently, she played on the right wing and was not convincing there. She was substituted in the 84th minute against Iceland and during the break in Norway. In addition to her experience, Crnogorcevic's advantages include her versatility, her heading ability and the fact that she has everything geared towards being in top form in the summer.

Is Alisha Lehmann a shaky candidate?

The 26-year-old is a genius when it comes to self-promotion. But what does she bring to the team on the pitch? She has had a difficult time at Juventus Turin and recently had to withdraw from international matches due to injury. At the weekend, she was back on the bench for the spectacular 4:3 win against AS Roma. While millions of fans on social media are celebrating Lehmann the glamor girl, Pia Sundhage is only interested in what Lehmann the footballer has to offer. And the 2012 world coach speaks very favorably about the Juve attacker.

What does the non-nomination mean for Sow?

"It was a shock for her too," said 99-time international Eseosa Aigbogun about the non-nomination of her good friend Coumba Sow. In her first year under Sundhage, Sow played in 9 out of 12 games, but was not always convincing. Her way of dealing with the disappointment is commendable: First she shoots Basel into the Cup semi-final and then she sits in the stands and keeps her fingers crossed for her team in the match against Iceland. The train has certainly not left the station for Sow as long as she delivers for FC Basel. She won't be able to do so on Saturday, when she will be on the bench for the 2:1 win against GC.

What's going on with Naomi Luyet?

Luyet was one of the big winners last year. She made her debut for the national team in June and also featured in the following four games. At the end of October, she scored a dream goal in the 2:1 win against favored France. However, the 19-year-old YB player has been out injured since mid-November. If she finds her best form again, however, she has a very good chance of filling in on the left or right wing.

Which players are set?

Elvira Herzog is set between the posts, with Luana Bühler and Viola Calligaris in front of her. Undisputed is national team captain Lia Wälti, the control center in central midfield. The 20-year-old Smilla Vallotto, the most prolific assist provider under Sundhage, is also unlikely to be rotated out of the starting eleven. Géraldine Reuteler, who has missed the last four international matches through injury, is also highly rated, especially as she is performing strongly for Frankfurt this season. Schertenleib has also maneuvered herself into a good position, but she could also be "sacrificed" if Sundhage prefers a more defensive approach.

Is the Swiss national team on schedule?

Switzerland will play against both Iceland and Norway at the European Championships. The national team has shown that it is on a par with both teams. Switzerland lacked a lot against Iceland, but managed to pick up a point. Against Norway, Pia Sundhage's team suffered a 2:1 defeat despite an improved performance. In short: the direction is right, but Sundhage still needs to tweak a few things.

What happens next?

Switzerland will play France in St.Gallen on April 4, followed by the return match against Iceland four days later. Switzerland will be the underdogs against France, so a point would be a respectable result. The game in Iceland could already be decisive in the fight against relegation from the Nations League's top division. In any case, the rule there is: no losing.