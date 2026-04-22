"We have found a solution" This is what happens at FC Basel after the dressing room fire

This is what it looked like in the FCB dressing room after the fire. fcb.ch

Two weeks after the dressing room fire in Basel, it is clear that FCB will be able to play its last three home games of the season at St. Jakob-Park. The teams have temporary dressing rooms at different locations.

Jan Arnet

On April 10, a fire broke out in the dressing room wing of St. Jakob-Park, completely destroying FC Basel's dressing rooms, offices and physio areas. For a long time, it was unclear how things would continue at the Joggeli and whether FCB would have to move to another stadium for the remaining home games.

The Basel club has now announced on its website that "in close consultation with the league and the three clubs that will be playing at the Joggeli until the end of the season, a solution has been found for the current dressing room situation".

Teams move to different locations

The two teams will therefore be accommodated in different locations for the matches. While the FCB professionals will change in a temporary dressing room in the St. Jakob Tower, the visiting team will use the fitness studio in the stadium as a dressing room.

They will enter the pitch through the marathon gates from outside the stadium. "FCB would like to thank all fans in advance for their consideration when the teams march in and out and asks them to refrain from any actions that could endanger the safety of the players, referees and all other matchgoers," wrote the Basel team.

FCB will face Sion at home on Sunday, with blue Sport broadcasting the match live (kick-off at 14:00). On May 2, Basel will face designated champions FC Thun and on May 14, the Bebbi will host FC St.Gallen in their last home game of the season.