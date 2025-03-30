There is a controversial scene in the Zurich derby: after a provocation by Benno Schmitz, Benjamin Mendy retaliates with a kick. Admir Mehmedi and referee expert Stephan Klossner disagree in the blue studio.

In the Zurich derby, FCZ defender Benjamin Mendy gets carried away and kicks Benno Schmitz. The Frenchman is shown a yellow card.

The decision was correct, explained refereeing expert Stephan Klossner: "An assault requires either excessive force or brutality."

blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi is of a completely different opinion, for him the action was a clear assault and therefore a red card.

For Benno Schmitz, who was fouled, there are also no two opinions: "The ball was far away, he runs after me, kicks me in the calf with his open sole. So sorry, what are we supposed to discuss?" Show more

After half an hour, there is a controversial scene in the Zurich derby at Letzigrund. GC defender Benno Schmitz is far too late against Zurich's Benjamin Mendy and gives the Frenchman a kick. The 2018 world champion does not take this lying down, rushes after Schmitz and deliberately kicks him on the calf. Referee Luca Cibelli shows him a yellow card.

However, the VAR does not intervene after the alleged assault. The right decision, explains blue Sport refereeing expert Stephan Klossner in the studio during the half-time break: "The question is whether it is an assault or not? An assault requires either excessive force or brutality."

Although the hit was on the Achilles tendon, it was not intense, said Klossner: "That's why I think the yellow card is correct against Mendy. But I think Schmitz should also have received a yellow card for provocation."

Mehmedi: "We don't need to talk about how hard he hit him"

Blue expert Admir Mehmedi has no sympathy for this view. He agrees with Klossner regarding the yellow card for Schmitz, but explains: "If there was contact, it's a clear assault." The ball was two seconds away and Mendy deliberately went for his opponent: "We don't need to talk about how hard he hit him." You can't see exactly whether and how he hit Schmitz, but if this is the case, it's clear to Mehmedi: "Then it's a red card."

Klossner replies that according to the regulations, it would only be a red card if the intensity was higher than in this case: "There's not much missing, but for me it's just too little." And the VAR did not intervene because it was not a clear wrong decision in this case. Mehmedi still finds it incomprehensible: "In a duel for the ball, we can talk about toughness, but not when the ball has been long gone and Mendy deliberately goes for the opponent's Achilles tendon."

Klossner disagrees again: "Admir, I have to disagree with you: The football regulations speak here of excessive force or brutality, which is what it takes and the referee has to bow to these regulations."

Benno Schmitz: "A clear assault, what are we supposed to discuss?"

After the game, GC defender Benno Schmitz also appears in the blue Sport interview. For the German, Mendy should have been sent off: "For me, it was a very clear assault. The ball was far away, he runs after me, kicks me in the calf with his open sole. So sorry, what are we supposed to discuss? When you have a video referee, if the referee on the pitch doesn't see it or doesn't want to see it. Then that's just annoying."

You definitely start to feel disadvantaged: "I can list a few games throughout the season where it's really going against us. I don't think it's intentional, but yes, it's very bitter and annoying that we have to talk about it every weekend. Because it's a very game-changing scene."

GC coach Tomas Oral was less emotional about the referee's decision: "I haven't seen the pictures, but if that's the case, that's the case." Oral was primarily disappointed with his team: "We didn't play the way you have to play a derby."

GC captain Amir Abrashi was also asked about the scene and said: "If I know Benno, he won't fall down for nothing. He got a knock." Even though such decisions can decide a game, Abrashi also states: "The referee didn't make that decision, but we have to make sure we play a better game."