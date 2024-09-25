FC Zurich loses 4-1 in St. Gallen. In an interview with blue Sport, captain Yanick Brecher expresses his anger at the way his FCZ performed in the second half.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich loses 4-1 at St. Gallen and misses the chance to pull away from the top of the Super League table.

In an interview with blue Sport, goalkeeper Yanick Brecher is annoyed by the passivity of his team-mates.

The FCZ captain finds clear words for the defensive behavior: "I can't accept the way the fourth goal was scored." Show more

FC Zurich loses for the first time in the current Super League season on Tuesday evening. Ricardo Moniz's team suffered a 4:1 defeat at St. Gallen. In an interview with blue Sport, FCZ goalkeeper Yanick Brecher commented after the game: "You can always accept a defeat at this stage, but not the way we played in the second half. Especially not the way we defended in the second half."

The captain criticized his teammates in particular for their passivity: "Some of the goals we conceded were a result of that. We were on the couch and allowed easy passes. Especially with the fourth goal, where three or four of our players were outplayed with a simple pass. That's impossible when you're behind and want to turn the game around."

After this very 1:4, Brecher's collar burst on the pitch. The goalkeeper explained: "The point is that we always have to be wide awake and throw everything into it to be able to turn a game around in St. Gallen. Anything is possible with a 1:3." Brecher then also criticized a teammate without naming a specific player: "I can't accept the way the fourth goal was scored. Especially not from a player who is fresh off the bench and should actually still be fresh in his head."

Videos from the department