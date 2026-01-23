Alain Sutter was a once-in-a-century talent, but he also divided opinion like few other Swiss soccer players. In the World Cup Legends Talk, he explains the background of his unforgettable dispute with Bayern boss Uli Hoeness.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Alain Sutter made a splash at the 1994 World Cup and then joined FC Bayern Munich.

In Munich, however, the Swiss player is unable to live up to the high expectations, which leads to tensions with Bayern manager Uli Hoeness.

Sutter's unusual dietary and healing methods, in particular, drew criticism and ridicule at the time. Hoeness publicly mocked Sutter's muesli diet, to which the Swiss man responded with a biting retort.

On today's "Legends Talk" on blue Sport, Sutter says he "spoke too quickly" back then. At the same time, however, he emphasizes that these experiences shaped him and made him stronger. Summary created with

Summer 1994: Alain Sutter impresses at the World Cup in the U.S.—and raises high expectations in Munich. His transfer to FC Bayern had already been finalized by that point. Expectations for the 1994–95 season were correspondingly high.

But Sutter isn't scoring. The Swiss player has managed just one goal in 22 appearances for Bayern. Not enough for Uli Hoeness’s liking. And by February 1995 at the latest, the Bayern boss had lost his patience: “I’m starting to get angry with him because I think we’ve stood by and watched for far too long and given in to these quirks.”

When Hoeness refers to “quirks,” he is likely referring primarily to Sutter’s dietary habits. After all, the Swiss native is far ahead of his time and was already doing extensive research in the 1990s on the human body and, in particular, nutrition.

Alain Sutter never really made his mark while playing for Bayern.

But what nearly all professionals do these days was just as frowned upon back then as Sutter’s penchant for homeopathic remedies. The Swiss player is quickly labeled a “picky eater,” given the nickname “Susi,” and considered stubborn. Bayern boss and sausage manufacturer Hoeness can’t resist a dig: “Sutter just needs to skip his muesli every now and then and tuck into some good pork knuckles.”

The Bern native’s response wasn’t long in coming. When journalists asked him about the insult, Sutter casually retorted, “You can see what happens when you eat too many pork knuckles—just look at Uli Hoeness.”

Sutter Apologizes to Hoeness

On the "Legends Talk" show on blue Sport, Sutter explains his sharp retort: “I have a certain quick wit—some nonsense just pops into my head pretty quickly. And in that moment, I spoke too quickly instead of thinking.”

Alain Sutter was seen as an eccentric in Munich.

Now 58 years old, he looks back calmly on the decades-old dispute and puts it into perspective, saying there was no bad blood between him and Hoeness: “The media tends to blow things like that out of proportion. I did apologize to him afterward.”

"I haven't done everything right in my career," says Sutter. But he doesn't have to be ashamed of that: "That was part of my journey. It didn't always make my life easier—but it made me stronger."

All episodes featuring Alain Sutter in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Alain Sutter