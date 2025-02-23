When Pia Sundhage is asked about players who are not in the squad, she always says that she prefers to talk about those who are there. In the case of Alisha Lehmann, the national team coach breaks this rule.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alisha Lehmann is unable to make the squad for the first international matches of the year due to a thigh injury.

During the week, national team coach Pia Sundhage is nevertheless asked about Alisha Lehmann. Would the 26-year-old even be a boost for the national team? After all, she often sits on the bench at Juventus.

Sundhage normally turns a blind eye when asked about players who are not included. In this case, however, the national team coach answered in detail and made it clear that Lehmann could be important for the national team even under these circumstances. Show more

On February 10, Pia Sundhage announced the squad for the first international matches of the year. Alisha Lehmann's name is on the list, despite the fact that she has not been convincing in recent international matches and has not been able to get beyond the reserve role at Juventus Turin.

Lehmann has only played a few minutes this calendar year and has yet to score a goal. Only in the two quarter-final matches against Lazio in the Copa Italia was she allowed to start, but was substituted in each case and it was only after her substitutions that Juve turned up the heat.

If the performances shown so far were a cover letter for a normal job, it would be one that wouldn't stand out from the crowd. It wouldn't even have been surprising if Sundhage had given Lehmann a lesson and not even called her up for the first games of the year.

But things turned out differently: Lehmann was called up, but then injured his thigh and had to declare a forfeit. Perhaps this is exactly what Lehmann, who celebrated her 26th birthday on January 21, needs now. A short break to clear her head, regroup and then get back on the attack.

Sundhage's verbal caress for Lehmann

Because when you hear Sundhage, the best female coach in the world in 2012, talking about Lehmann at a press conference, you quickly understand that the 26-year-old's train has definitely not left the station. "Alisha Lehmann could be one of the strongest and fastest players in a one-two. When we're in possession and in a good position, she's always playable behind the back line. I think she's also shown that she has a good finish."

And what does the national team coach say about the fact that Lehmann is usually only second choice at Juve? That's the danger when you play in the top leagues. "But there's always a way, because at the end of the day you train with good players. And that's exactly what Alisha does. The most important thing is that she accepts the situation and faces up to the competition in order to get playing minutes or even to be in the starting line-up."

This competition could help Lehmann to become an even better player. "And you can then bring that back to the national team," says Sundhage and continues: "Is it easy? That depends on who you ask. But it is possible to be called up to the national team and make it a good team."

The games against the upcoming European Championship opponents

The fact is that the absent Lehmann will not be able to help the team with this move. On Friday, the national team drew 0-0 against Iceland in the Nations League opener, followed by a game away to Norway on Tuesday. Switzerland will also face both teams at the home European Championships this summer.

You might also be interested in this