Do you remember how Büne Huber completely kicked the football into the garbage can in 2016? It's a bit strange that the fans are now singing the national team into the World Cup with his hit. Here's Büne Huber's legendary rant.

Michael Wegmann

A great hit by Patent Ochsner from 1997 is celebrating a grand comeback during the Ice Hockey World Cup in Switzerland. The catchy tune is played in the stadiums and sung at public viewings. The "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" leaves its mark on the tournament.

And the catchy tune radiates far beyond the ice. Even in the kybunpark in St. Gallen. After our national football team's 4:1 victory over Jordan, the fans in the stands fervently sing Patent Ochsner's hit. Accompanied by a poster "No eimal d'W. Nuss vo Bümpliz - go for gold". The unofficial anthem of the Ice Hockey World Cup thus also becomes the farewell song for Xhaka, Embolo & Co.

Will the W. Nuss vo Bümpliz also be sung in the USA?

Despite the pouring rain, the footballers enjoy the farewell - and SRF reporter Jeff Baltermia and pundit Beni Huggel also rave about the atmosphere and the song on the pitch. Baltermia: "It would be something if the W. Nuss could also be heard in the World Cup stadium in the USA ..."

The fans at kybunpark bid farewell to the national soccer team in the USA with the unofficial ice hockey World Cup anthem W. Nuss vo Bümpliz. imago

The fact that the footballers are being sent off with a song by Büne Huber of all people is unintentionally weird.

On April 5, 2016, the lead singer of Patent Ochsner made headlines with an incendiary speech against football during the interval at the SC Bern v HC Lugano game. The musician and ice hockey fan went into a rage in an interview with Teleclub (now blue Sport) and completely trashed the entire football business in just a few words. He insulted and mocked footballers big and small with all their airs and graces and tattoos.