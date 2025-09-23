Tears for Dembélé: Ballon d'Or winner shows great emotion - Gallery Ousmane Dembélé thanks his mother. Image: imago Winner of the Golden Ball: Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint-Germain. Image: dpa Also matured as a personality: exceptional footballer Ousmane Dembélé. Image: dpa Tears for Dembélé: Ballon d'Or winner shows great emotion - Gallery Ousmane Dembélé thanks his mother. Image: imago Winner of the Golden Ball: Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint-Germain. Image: dpa Also matured as a personality: exceptional footballer Ousmane Dembélé. Image: dpa

Ousmane Dembélé ascends to the football Olympus. He includes many in his emotional thanks - including his former clubs Rennes, Dortmund and Barcelona.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ousmane Dembélé won the Ballon d'Or in Paris and was visibly emotional at the gala.

In his acceptance speech, he paid tribute to former clubs, PSG coach Luis Enrique, national team coach Didier Deschamps and especially his family.

With the title, he prevailed in the expected duel against Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal. Show more

Ousmane Dembélé first wiped the sweat from his brow and then repeatedly wiped tears from his eyes. France's soccer star showed great emotion after winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or. The award for the attacking player from Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain was an emotional highlight at the prestigious Théâtre du Châtelet.

Dembélé also thanks BVB

It was "unbelievable" for him, said Dembélé, who was celebrated frenetically in the chic hall in Paris. The 28-year-old was at a loss for words. He was "a bit excited". The fact that he was able to receive the Golden Ball from the Brazilian former world footballer Ronaldinho was something very special.

Dembélé included many people in his thanks: his former clubs Stade Rennes, BVB and FC Barcelona; his club coach Luis Enrique and national team coach Didier Deschamps; and of course his family. When he thanked his mother, the 2018 world champion could no longer hold back the tears.

Ousmane Dembélé in têars as he gives his speech after receiving his Ballon d’Or trophy pic.twitter.com/odcdNBFnRX — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) September 22, 2025

Lamine Yamal outshone

Champions League, league, cup, Super Cup - apart from the Club World Cup, Dembélé won everything with PSG last season. His great footballing potential was already undisputed during his time at Dortmund, where he played in 2016/2017. In the meantime, however, the high-class technician has also matured personally. Winning the Ballon d'Or was no great surprise.

As expected by many experts, Dembélé had won the journalists' poll organized by the magazine "France Football" and the European Football Union UEFA with Lamine Yamal - and ultimately prevailed over the young Spanish star from Barcelona.