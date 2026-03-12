Imagine you want to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona and end up at a third division game. Gemini @blueNews

A football supporter of FC Barcelona accidentally travels to Exeter, 580 kilometers away, instead of Newcastle - and experiences a completely different game than planned. It happens from time to time that fans end up in the wrong stadium.

An FC Barcelona football fan who wanted to attend his team's Champions League match in Newcastle, Northern England, made a fatal mistake on his journey. Instead of going to St. James' Park in Newcastle, the Spaniard had traveled 580 kilometers to St. James' Park in Exeter in the southwest, as the AP news agency reported, citing the English third division club.

The fan from Spain arrived at the stadium gates shortly before kick-off of Exeter City's match against Lincoln City on Tuesday evening. "It was only when he showed his ticket to staff that he realized his mistake," the club announced on social media. A stadium employee had alerted the club to the man's predicament.

This is what the Exeter fan representative says

"As far as we know, he came from London. I suspect he typed St. James' Park into his phone and then just followed the directions," said Adam Spencer, Exeter City's fans' officer. "He was quite dejected and a bit embarrassed. So we got him a ticket and he was able to watch the game at the real St. James' Park. He's welcome back any time."

While the Barça fan saw the home team lose 1-0 in Exeter, FC Barcelona salvaged a 1-1 first leg draw at St. James' Park in Newcastle after Lamine Yamal scored a penalty in stoppage time.

When fans end up in the wrong stadium ...

Wrong country, missed European Championship match: a group of French football fans wanted to watch the European Championship match between France and Hungary in Budapest in 2021. Unfortunately, they didn't end up in the Hungarian capital, but in Bucharest. The young men then watch the match in a bar and have a stroke of luck. Because the French finish first in their group, they meet Switzerland a few days later. In Bucharest! The fans stayed in the city and then saw Yann Sommer save Kylian Mbappé's all-important penalty.

Wrong airport: West Ham will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in 2022. Two newlyweds will probably never forget how they were cheered on by the England fans. But not everyone in the West Ham camp can get into the mood for the match that evening in such a relaxed manner. Some, including English football presenter Sam Matterface and ex-Premier League player Dean Ashton, had accidentally aimed for Frankfurt-Hahn Airport, which is located 130 kilometers outside the city. They only noticed the mistake when they got there. After all, they were traveling together by car.

Faulty communication on the part of UEFA: blue Sport commentator Marko Vucur has also stayed in the wrong place before, but the mistake was definitely not his fault. At least he made it to the game on time without any problems.

Those who can, can: And then there's the category of fans who deliberately travel to the wrong stadium. In the summer of 2023, Yverdon, who were promoted at the time, had to play their home games in Neuchâtel until the end of September. No spectators were allowed there for security reasons. Around 300 YB fans simply traveled to the deserted Yvderdon Stadium, took their seats in the stands and started chanting. Afterwards, the YB fans also organize a football match on the pitch. From the Maladière in Neuchâtel, the Yverdon officials are aware of what is going on in their own stadium. They are not really pleased, but take it in good sporting spirit, especially as everything is reasonably civilized.