Xherdan Shaqiri is a living FCB legend. His return to Basel brought euphoria, and now the club is on the verge of its first league title since 2017. Shaq was away for a long time, but he always remained connected to FCB.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri has been working his magic in the Super League again since last summer. And how! In 29 league games, the 33-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists, and the league title is within Basel's grasp.

Shaqiri was away between 2012 and 2024, but FCB was always in his heart during this time. Even when he was playing in Chicago, he did everything he could to follow the games of the club close to his heart.

"I'm living my dream and can play in this beautiful stadium at home again," Shaqiri tells blue Sport. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri still remembers his first visits to the Joggeli well. "I was already at FCB in the juniors. I was often allowed to go to the games. We sold the match program booklets," says the 33-year-old in an interview with blue Sport. "When I was allowed to play in the Joggeli myself for the first time, it was a huge dream come true."

That was in July 2009. Shaqiri worked his magic at St. Jakob-Park for three years, then the big FC Bayern came knocking. After the adventure, including winning the treble in Munich, Shaq moved on to Inter Milan, then to England to Stoke City and Liverpool, and finally via Lyon to the USA to Chicago Fire.

However, he always remained connected to FCB throughout the years. Since the turn of the millennium, he has followed almost all of his favorite club's games, says Shaqiri, even if it wasn't always easy. "It was difficult in America because of the time difference. I sometimes had to switch on the TV at 8 a.m. to watch an FCB game. That was a bit strange, but I did it."

Xherdan Shaqiri always had FC Basel in his heart. Keystone

Since last summer, the 125-time international has been playing for Basel again himself. And is enchanting the Super League. 14 goals and 17 assists in 29 games speak volumes. "I'm living my dream and can play in this beautiful stadium at home again," says Shaqiri, who clearly feels right at home in his new old home.

FCB back in the title hunt - thanks to Shaqiri

It is mainly thanks to Shaqiri that FCB is back in the hunt for titles. In the Super League, the leaders have a six-point lead over first-placed Servette with five matchdays to go. FCB are in the semi-finals of the Cup and face Lausanne this Sunday. Shaqiri remains modest, however: "I'm not solely responsible for our success, but the whole team and the whole club. It only works as a team."

FCB have been waiting for a title win since 2019. Shaqiri's goal and "biggest dream" is to stand on Barfüsserplatz at the end of the season and hold a trophy in his hands. Or maybe even two. "We're on the right track. I'm excited to see how the young players handle the pressure when it counts. I'm really looking forward to it."

The interview with Shaqiri in full length