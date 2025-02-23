Winterthur coach Uli Forte and Lausanne coach Ludovic Magnin were recently banned for their verbal attacks on the referees. How much criticism can it tolerate? The opinions of refereeing expert Stephan Klossner and blue Sport expert Alex Frei.

Patrick Lämmle

Forte was sent off the Sunday before last in the 3:2 defeat against Lucerne after receiving two cautions. The 50-year-old then sensed a "payback" for his criticism of the referees' performance a few days earlier. Without Forte on the touchline, relegation-threatened FC Winterthur won 1-0 last Saturday. He will serve his second suspension on Sunday against Servette.

Lausanne's head coach was also not on the bench for Saturday's home game against GC (2:2). Ludovic Magnin cursed like a banshee during the game against Basel the previous week and therefore received his fourth yellow card of the current season, which is equivalent to a one-match ban.

After the game, he didn't want to go into the scene any further: "If you say what you think as a coach, you get suspended." The message is unmistakable.

Are players and coaches allowed to criticize the referee?

Hardly a match day goes by without at least two or three teams feeling disadvantaged by the referees. Some of the criticism may be justified, some less so. In any case, there is a great need for discussion and so the topic is taken up in the blue Sport Studio.

Alex Frei is our guest and he was never a child of sadness, neither as a player nor as a coach. Frei is someone who likes to speak his mind. But there were only problems when a video exposed him, jokes Alex Frei in the blue Sport Studio, alluding to the unforgettable spitting affair during the 2004 European Championship, for which his family even had to justify themselves while shopping, as he recently revealed in a talk with Claudia Lässer.

As coach of FC Schaffhausen, Frei also once visited the referees' dressing room. Frei is placated: "The problem was always that when I did something like that, it was ten times bigger than when someone else did it. I had to live with that. But in the end I was acquitted because I simply didn't do anything, quite simply."

But is it even allowed to criticize referees? The question goes to Stephan Klossner, a former referee who repeatedly classifies controversial scenes for blue Sport. He says: "You can definitely criticize the referees." This can also help them to improve. "However, it's rarely useful, rarely constructive, if you criticize them on the pitch or in front of a TV camera while they're still emotional."

True to the motto: the tone makes the music. That's why it's actually better to go into the referee's dressing room a few minutes after the match, no longer quite so emotionally charged, "and then express the criticism in private". This is "appropriate and certainly makes sense", says the blue Sport refereeing expert.

Alex Frei then praises Klossner as an old-school referee. That's how he himself knew it, that you have a dialog with the referees. Even if the dialog abroad could sometimes be a little rougher: "In Germany, there were referees who told me: 'Shut the fuck up and score your goals' - and then I ran off again." However, Frei also says that he is glad that he is not on the pitch as a player these days, because there are now some impartial referees to whom you are no longer allowed to say anything. And that would not be an environment in which Alex Frei would feel comfortable. Fortunately, as a blue Sport expert, he doesn't have to worry about being muzzled.