The Thun championship train is unstoppable. After the derby win against Bern's Young Boys, they go one better against GC - and how!

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Thun celebrate their 23rd win in their 30th game of the season against Grasshoppers.

After the clear 5:1 victory, the lead at the top of the table is 17 points with eight rounds to go.

Midfielder Leonardo Bertone praised his team's mentality and said: "When it's on, it's on. You can do whatever you want at the moment." Show more

FC Thun thrashed Zurich's Grasshoppers 5-1 at the Stockhorn Arena to move an incredible 17 points clear at the top of the table with eight rounds to go.

The question has long been when and not whether FC Thun will lift the championship trophy. Due to the cancellation of the match at rivals St. Gallen, the decision in the championship could be postponed a little further into the spring - a make-up date is not yet known.

And the gap could have been smaller today. Especially as the visitors from Zurich took an early lead through Lee. But the Thun brace followed only a short time later. "Our mentality has been right all season and over the last few years," beamed birthday boy Leonardo Bertone in an interview with blue Sport after the game. "When it's on, it's on. You can do whatever you want at the moment."

Thun's hunger to win

"The points are good. It was a nice game. A difficult one after the 0:1, but a cool win in the end. They've been scoring goals at the right time all season. "Today was no exception. It's fun with this team."

Unsurprisingly, one of the goals in the snowstorm in Thun was scored by star striker Elmin Rastoder. "The pitch was very difficult to play on. But I had a chance and I took it," the 24-year-old told blue Sport. But that applies to the whole team: "We played our game. The three points are here to stay."

Despite the huge gap at the top of the table, Thun are still keeping a low profile when it comes to the championship. When asked whether there will be a small celebration in the Bernese Oberland team's dressing room after the clear victory, Rastoder says casually: "We'll see. What I do know is that I'm hungry. I'll go in now and have something to eat."

The Bernese Oberlanders will be able to satisfy their hunger for more next Saturday at the Letzigrund. There, FC Thun will face FC Zurich from 18:00 (live on blue Sport).

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