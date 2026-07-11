When the World Cup is on, everyone in Argentina goes crazy. Patricia Böni has been living in the country’s capital for 17 years. A guest column from Argentina about no school on game days, Messi’s Qatar shawl, and happy butchers.

My name is Patricia Böni. I grew up as the younger sister of the editor-in-chief of *blue Sport* and another brother in the quiet town of Bazenheid, which has 3,500 residents and dozens of cows. Today, I’ve been living in the metropolis of Buenos Aires for 17 years. My family is half Argentine, and Sunday’s game actually divides us more than it unites us. And I can say one thing for sure: Argentines go crazy when it comes to soccer.

In 2009, I came to Argentina as an intern at a travel agency run by a Swiss man. I stayed for a year, then another, was hired full-time, and fell in love in my third year. My husband, Juan Milesi, and I became parents to a boy and a girl. I speak Swiss German with them so they can also communicate with our family in Switzerland.

Well, when it comes to soccer, things work a little differently here. Before the World Cup, the school sent out a letter: Parents who wanted to take their children out of school during the World Cup were allowed to do so. The rest of the students were allowed to watch the game together at school. Wearing an Argentina jersey was mandatory. Five kids in my son’s class agreed to watch the game at school. The other 21 didn’t show up.

When Argentina beat Egypt 3–2, the commentator cried live on TV. Tears always flow when it comes to the national team. Even more reserved people, like my husband, run out into the street to cheer for goals. Suddenly, there’s a TV hanging at every newsstand or supermarket.

Immediately after the victory over Egypt, fans uploaded photos from 2022 to Instagram, showing five million people celebrating the World Cup title at the Obelisk. Many sold their cars or took out loans to travel to the U.S. There was talk of 100,000 fans in Kansas, and ahead of the game, there will be a “banderazo” in front of the team hotel, where they’ll go to cheer on their players.

"Picada" and "Asado"

The butchers here are thrilled about the World Cup because it means they’ll sell more meat: First, there’s “picada” everywhere, then “asado”—that is, first a cold meat platter and then lots more meat off the grill. People are spending a lot of money on this, even though the country is in the midst of a crisis.

Fanaticism knows no bounds. For example, during soccer club practice, children are not allowed to wear jerseys from Boca Juniors, River Plate, or any other club teams. They’re too concerned about arguments and disputes. The only jersey allowed is the Argentine national team jersey.

When Messi was draped in a black cape after winning the World Cup in Qatar, there was a huge outcry in Europe. Not here, though. On the contrary. The black capes were sold everywhere and used at birthday parties. The birthday child was always allowed to wear one.

Messi and Bischt—heavily criticized in Europe, but quite popular in Argentina. Environmental Protection Agency

I didn't want Switzerland to play against Argentina. Because you can't help but be swept up in the love and passion for the sport and for Messi here. Messi and the "Scalonetta"—as the team is called in reference to coach Lionel Scaloni—inspire so much love. Messi’s father has also reportedly been struggling with health issues. That touches people’s hearts, as does the fact that this is his last World Cup. Everyone wants to see Messi lift the World Cup trophy one more time.

The country is divided only on the question of whether Diego Armando Maradona or Lionel Messi is the greatest soccer player of all time. For those under 35, it’s Messi; for those over 45, it’s Maradona. For me and many others, from a purely athletic standpoint, it’s Messi. And in the end, we’re especially proud that two of the three greatest soccer players of all time (the third, for people here, is Pelé) come from Argentina.

My husband is rooting for Argentina, just like my daughter. My son is rooting for both (but he wants Argentina to win)—he revised his initial 5-0 prediction to 5-3.

Some Argentines are glad that Colombia isn't their opponent. Because they play rough, and because there are more Colombians than Swiss people in Buenos Aires. They wouldn't be able to handle the taunts if they were eliminated.

I love Switzerland. But I love Argentina, too. A friend told me I can't lose. He said I'm already in the semifinals.