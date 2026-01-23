Alain Sutter was a once-in-a-century talent, but he also polarized opinion like hardly any other Swiss soccer player. In the World Cup Legends Talk, he explains the background of his unforgettable dispute with Bayern boss Uli Hoeness.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alain Sutter made a splash at the 1994 World Cup and then transferred to FC Bayern Munich.

In Munich, however, the Swiss player was unable to meet the high expectations, leading to tensions with Bayern manager Uli Hoeness.

In particular, Sutter’s unusual dietary and healing methods drew criticism and ridicule at the time. Hoeness publicly mocked Sutter’s muesli diet, to which the Swiss player retorted with a sharp remark.

In the Legends Talk on blue Sport, Sutter says today that he “spoke too quickly” back then. At the same time, however, he emphasizes that these experiences shaped him and made him stronger.

Summer 1994: Alain Sutter impresses at the World Cup in the U.S.—and in doing so, raises high expectations in Munich. His transfer to FC Bayern is already a done deal at this point. Expectations for the 1994–95 season are correspondingly high.

But Sutter fails to deliver. The Swiss player scores just one goal in 22 appearances for Bayern. Not enough for Uli Hoeness’s liking. And by February 1995 at the latest, the Bayern boss had lost his patience: “I’m slowly getting angry with him because I believe we’ve watched for far too long and given in to these quirks.”

By “quirks,” Hoeness is likely referring primarily to Sutter’s dietary habits. For the Swiss player was far ahead of his time and, as early as the 1990s, was already thoroughly researching his own body and, in particular, nutrition.

Alain Sutter never really made his mark in the Bayern jersey.

But what nearly all pros do these days was just as frowned upon back then as Sutter’s penchant for homeopathic remedies. The Swiss player was quickly labeled a “granola-eater,” given the nickname “Susi,” and considered stubborn. Bayern boss and sausage producer Hoeness couldn’t resist a dig: “Sutter just needs to skip his muesli every now and then and tuck into some proper pork knuckles.”

The Bernese man’s response is not long in coming. When asked by journalists about the insult, Sutter casually retorted: “You can see what happens when you eat too many pork knuckles just by looking at Uli Hoeness.”

Sutter apologizes to Hoeness

During the “Legends Talk” on blue Sport, Sutter explains his sharp retort: “I have a certain quick wit; some nonsense just pops into my head pretty fast. And in that moment, I spoke too quickly instead of thinking.”

Alain Sutter was seen as an eccentric in Munich.

The 58-year-old looks back calmly on the decades-old dispute and puts it into perspective, saying there was no bad blood between him and Hoeness: “The media turns things like that into stories. I did apologize to him afterward.”

He didn’t do everything right in his career, says Sutter. But he doesn’t have to be ashamed of that: “That was part of my journey. It didn’t always make life easier for me—but it made me stronger.”

All episodes featuring Alain Sutter in the series “: USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length Legends Talk with Alain Sutter