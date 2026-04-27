For Mauro Lustrinelli and FC Thun, the first championship in the club's history is within their grasp. KEYSTONE

Thun's championship party falls through twice at the weekend. Could the Bernese Oberlanders even lose the title? A look at an extremely unlikely scenario.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Thun miss out on their first two chances to win the Swiss championship.

However, with a lead of eleven points, two points from the last four games are enough for the Bernese Oberland club to win their first championship in club history.

Only FC St.Gallen still has a little hope. However, the eastern Swiss club would need a spectacular footballing miracle in the final spurt of the season.

If everything does indeed go in St.Gallen's favor, it could come to the big final at Kybunpark on 17 May. Show more

On Saturday, FC Lugano crashed Thun's championship party with a 1:0 away win in the Stockhorn Arena. One day later, FC St.Gallen also prevented the free night in the Bernese Oberland - the 2:1 winning goal against YB was only scored in the 92nd minute.

However, Thun remain very optimistic with an eleven-point lead. Immediately after the final whistle in Wankdorf, there was "great disillusionment" in the FCT camp, as Thun president Andres Gerber told blue Sport, but the message is clear: "We just have to be patient now."

However, the last spark of hope in St.Gallen has not yet died. In purely mathematical terms, the eastern Swiss could still become champions. A highly unlikely scenario, seven games would have to go in favor of Grün-Weiss.

Thun will be champions next week if ...

... they pick up three points next Saturday. With a win in Basel (live on blue Sport from 20:30), the promoted team could crown themselves champions on the road at the defending champions.

If they fail to do so, it will be back to the sofa championship on Sunday. There will be celebrations if St.Gallen do not win against Sion (live on blue Sport from 14:00).

Thun will be champions on May 10 if ...

... St.Gallen do not win the early afternoon game (2 p.m. on blue Sport) in Lugano. In this case, there would be special celebrations because Thun will be in action in Sion shortly after the final whistle of the St.Gallen game.

They could then either celebrate there or wrap up the championship themselves with a win in Valais. In Sion, a single point will be enough for Thun to clinch the title if they pick up a point in Basel the day before.

Thun will be champions on May 14 if ...

... they win at home against YB or St.Gallen do not win at FC Basel in the parallel match. In the cantonal duel against Young Boys, a single point will again be enough for the Bernese Oberlanders to win the championship if they have already scored a point in one of the two games against Basel or Sion.

The final on May 17

The absolute horror scenario from Thun's point of view. The tide could turn on the final matchday at Kybunpark in St.Gallen. Should the eastern Swiss side win all three of their games against Sion, Lugano and Basel and Thun actually remain on 74 points until the final matchday, Grün-Weiss would have the opportunity to clinch the third championship title in the club's history with a home win in the direct duel.

Should Thun take a single draw in the remaining three games before this possible finalissima to 75 points, the goal difference could even decide the Swiss championship title in the end. Here too, however, the Bernese Oberlanders are currently clearly ahead.