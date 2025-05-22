FCB President David Degen and Head of Sport Daniel Stucki discuss the near and distant future of FC Basel, coach Fabio Celestini and identification figure Taulant Xhaka at a press conference.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a press conference, FCB President David Degen and Head of Sport Daniel Stucki provided information about the past season and are already looking to the future.

Not only the championship title, but also coach Fabio Celestini, the departure of Taulant Xhaka and the club's financial situation were among the topics of discussion. Show more

David Degen and Daniel Stucki on ...

... their relationship with each other

David Degen: We trust each other. We have very tough discussions, the good of FCB comes first. In the end, it's not about people, but about the future of FC Basel. I want the best people at FCB, so I'm glad he's here. Dani has the virtues such as hard work and discipline that are important to be successful. That's why there's not much for me to do. I can turn my back and it works. Dani treats everyone the same. Many people could take a leaf out of his book. The same rules apply to everyone, especially from a disciplinary point of view.

Daniel Stucki: We have a good exchange. He is impulsive, but I also have a strong personality. We sometimes have very tough discussions, so we challenge each other and push each other to make the right decisions. Dave does practically nothing operationally. But he is of course very knowledgeable about transfers and contracts. We play to our strengths in the team. But Dave is very reserved, but of course he is informed about everything.

... the championship and cup bonus from Xherdan Shaqiri

David Degen: He has earned the bonus. It doesn't matter whether it's cheap or expensive.

... coach Fabio Celestini

Daniel Stucki: We know that Fabio, with his considerable palmares, is attractive for foreign countries. We're not naive about that. We are in daily contact, but the focus is now on the cup final. We don't know any more about rumors (about Getafe, the ed.) than what's in the media. After the cup final, we'll know where we're heading. As things stand, he still has a one-year contract and we want him to stay. So we assume that Fabio will be our coach next season.

David Degen: Celestini took over last and brought us the title - not many coaches can write that on their business card. Logically, that arouses desire. He can't be that bad, not many coaches can do that.

... celebrating success

David Degen: I certainly don't celebrate the way many people think I do. I'm mainly happy on the inside. Certainly not in an environment where people see me celebrating. That's who I am as a person. It's the inner drive that I have.

When asked whether he was particularly pleased to receive congratulations: " No. When you're successful, everyone comes crawling out of their holes. I'm good at judging when I'm up and when I'm down. I know who stands by me and who doesn't.

... the squad planning for the coming season

Daniel Stucki: We've been planning the squad for a long time, we're already quite far along. But it's the wrong time to announce it now. We have high goals, we certainly need to strengthen our central defense. We certainly need more width for the triple load. 23 men won't be enough.

... a possible Shaqiri comeback in the Swiss national team

Daniel Stucki: Those are, of course, justified comments. The fact is, he's feeling really good at the moment. Thanks to the national team window, he also has time to regenerate, which he didn't have before. That's why I don't think he'll make a comeback in the short term. But whatever he decides is okay for us.

... possible other Basel icons returning, such as Granit Xhaka or Yann Sommer

Daniel Stucki: We are very grateful that Shaq has come back. But we didn't want to change our strategy because of that. Of course there are many names that would be interesting, but these are spheres that are far from realistic. We are not meticulously searching for a returnee. If it suits both parties, we are certainly not averse to it.

... the merits and failures of Taulant Xhaka

Daniel Stucki: It's clear to me that he is an absolute identification figure. That's unique in this day and age, he has red and blue DNA. He deserves his farewell next Saturday. But he also has another side that doesn't make FCB so good. We have also distanced ourselves from this, as it contradicts the values of FCB, which he otherwise carries 100 percent. These mistakes happened to him, but that was discussed.

David Degen: He's made an incredible contribution, he's given sweat and blood. Chapeau for his career. What happened the Sunday before last is something we distance ourselves from. I have also apologized to Ancillo Canepa. Even if we clubs compete with each other on the pitch, we're all one team off the pitch, and that's extremely important to me.

... financial situation at FC Basel

David Degen: Financial security is the top priority. We have to take care of that. It must not be dependent on income from the Champions League or Europa League. That was exactly what happened in the past. Hope costs a lot of money. That's why we live in reality. Then you simply can't afford certain players, it's important to realize that. I would describe us as financially healthy now, we wanted to restructure and reorganize, and we've done that. But we still have to be humble. That means investing in the substance so that the club is at the top level at all levels.

... the current profit zone

David Degen: We are already in the profit zone. I can calculate what has already come in that you don't know. We know that we're definitely in the Europa League. I can do the math and know where we'll end up. We can spend what we earn and not a cent more. I'd rather put something in the fixed-term deposit account, then I'll be proud. There will always be worse times.

... the sale of players

David Degen: We don't have to sell any players. That's the crucial thing. I know the football market like no other. I know what can and can't happen. It's not about wanting to sell. But at some point the offer is so high, the pressure is so great. You can't say no then. Keeping an unhappy player against his will is simply not in line with my values. But of course, if he wants to leave, there have to be economic principles.

... the new main sponsor Bitpanda

David Degen: It's a highly reputable company, they're doing a top job. They are already involved with Bayern, Arsenal, PSG and Milan and now with us. We're right up there with the top clubs. We can be proud to have gained such a partner. It's so difficult to find a main sponsor. Of course you can be nostalgic about Novartis, but I didn't make the decision for Novartis to leave as the main sponsor.

FC Basel's last two games of the season

May 24 at 6 p.m.: The championship final with trophy presentation

June 1 at 2 p.m.: The cup final against Biel on Sunday, June 1.

