Damage in the millions Where will training take place? When will they play again? What happens at FCB after the fire

Xherdan Shaqiri and Co. will train at the FCB youth campus until further notice. Keystone

After a fire at St. Jakob-Park, FC Basel were unable to play their match in Thun on Saturday. How much damage has been done? And what will FCB do now? Here are the most important questions and answers.

Jan Arnet

What exactly happened?

On Friday evening, a fire broke out in the dressing room of Basel's St. Jakob-Park, which was extinguished by the Basel professional and militia fire department. It is assumed that the fire originated in the sauna area, but investigations are still ongoing.

No one was injured, but the material damage is enormous. "All the players' equipment, the training equipment, the coaching equipment - everything has been lost," said FCB media manager Simon Walter in an interview with blue Sport.

How high is the material damage?

From outside the stadium, there is no sign of the devastating damage, but inside the dressing room it looks quite different. All the equipment is burnt or covered in highly toxic soot and can no longer be used. The air quality around the changing rooms, offices and physio areas is also poor.

"All laptops, technical equipment for athletics, the gym, the video room, the players' shoes and personal belongings - everything is no longer usable," FCB Head of Sport Daniel Stucki told SRF. He expects the damage to run into millions.

Why did the game in Thun have to be postponed?

The FCB professionals arrived at the Joggeli on Saturday morning to complete their final training session before leaving for Thun. That's when they were informed about the fire. Because the shoes, balls and other training equipment as well as all the medical supplies were destroyed, it was not possible for the Basel team to play the match against Thun - even though it was an away game. "We had to ask other clubs for Super League balls," says Stucki. "It was simply not possible to play."

When and where will FCB train now?

Red and blue have been somewhat fortunate: the youth campus is not far from the Joggeli, and the foundation that runs it reacted immediately and made its infrastructure available to the club. In addition to the training pitches and changing rooms, there are also fitness and physiotherapy rooms. As a result, training operations can largely continue as normal and at a professional level despite the circumstances.

The first team players are familiar with the grounds. Especially in the winter months, they regularly go there because a heated pitch is available. Until further notice, Xherdan Shaqiri and Co. will train on the youth campus. Training resumed today, Monday.

What happens next?

The game in Thun will be made up on Saturday evening (20:30 live on blue Sport). And then? "We'll be able to cope with the away games. But the next home game will be a challenge," says Head of Media Simon Walter. "Our dressing room has been destroyed. We'll have to make alternative arrangements and we're currently working on finding solutions."

On April 26, FCB will host FC Sion at the Joggeli. Whether this match will actually take place in Basel is still completely unclear. After Sion, FCB will play Thun (2 May) and St. Gallen (14 May) at home.

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