Where Pelé and Maradona Made History – Gallery The King of Soccer: Pelé celebrates his third World Cup title with his teammates in Mexico in 1970 Image: Keystone Arm in a sling, ball in the net: Franz Beckenbauer (2nd from left) is unable to prevent Italy’s winning goal by Gianni Rivera Image: Keystone The famous Hand of God: Diego Maradona lifts the ball over goalkeeper Peter Shilton – and the referee doesn’t see it Image: Keystone The Goal of the Century: After dribbling past six players, Diego Maradona slots the ball into the net to make it 2-0 against England Image: Keystone The crowning achievement of Maradona’s career: In the final, he leads Argentina to victory over West Germany and becomes world champion Image: Keystone Where Pelé and Maradona Made History – Gallery The King of Soccer: Pelé celebrates his third World Cup title with his teammates in Mexico in 1970 Image: Keystone Arm in a sling, ball in the net: Franz Beckenbauer (2nd from left) is unable to prevent Italy’s winning goal by Gianni Rivera Image: Keystone The famous Hand of God: Diego Maradona lifts the ball over goalkeeper Peter Shilton – and the referee doesn’t see it Image: Keystone The Goal of the Century: After dribbling past six players, Diego Maradona slots the ball into the net to make it 2-0 against England Image: Keystone The crowning achievement of Maradona’s career: In the final, he leads Argentina to victory over West Germany and becomes world champion Image: Keystone

The Match of the Century in 1970, Pelé’s third World Cup title, the Hand of God, and Diego Maradona’s Goal of the Century—the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City is a place for magical soccer moments.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the 2026 World Cup, the Azteca Stadium will likely only take center stage once—on Thursday at the opening of the mega-event in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. That’s a shame, because the iconic stadium, located 2,200 meters above sea level in the Mexican capital, has been the venue for unique matches that have gone down in history.

The Azteca Stadium is the only one in the world to have hosted two World Cup finals. Overall, it also holds the record with 19 World Cup matches played there to date. It also witnessed the crowning moments of Pelé and Diego Maradona, considered by most to be the greatest soccer players of the 20th century. These are the magical moments.

1970: The Game of the Century

For FIFA, it is simply the match of the century. On June 17, 1970, over 102,000 spectators witnessed a semifinal for the ages. The score was 1-1 between Italy and West Germany after Roberto Boninsegna gave the Azzurri an early lead and defender Karl-Heinz Schnellinger—who played for AC Milan (for whom he never scored a goal)—equalized in the 90th minute.

In extra time, five more goals were scored in the sweltering heat: 1–2 Gerd Müller (94'), 2–2 Tarcisio Burgnich (98'), 3–2 Gigi Riva (104'), 3–3 Müller again (110'), and 4–3 Gianni Rivera a minute later. Also unforgettable is how Franz Beckenbauer continued playing from the 70th minute onward with a dislocated shoulder and his arm in a sling. Incidentally, had the match ended in a tie after extra time, a coin toss would have decided who advanced to the final; penalty shootouts were not introduced until four years later.

1970: Pelé’s Triumphant March

Four days later, Pelé crowned his career with his third World Cup title. To this day, he remains the only player to have achieved this feat. The “King” opened the scoring, and Boninsegna equalized. In the second half, Brazil’s offensive power proves too much for the Italians. The final goal, making it 4–1, is a particular treat to watch. Seven Brazilian field players touch the ball before Pelé passes to captain Carlos Alberto, who finishes it off.

1986: The Hand of God and a Divine Foot

June 22, 1986, saw two of the most historic goals of all time. In the quarterfinal against England, Argentina’s superstar Diego Maradona, just 5’5” tall, guided the ball past the stunned goalkeeper Peter Shilton into the net with his hand. Throwing the spirit of fair play to the wind, Maradona later claimed it was “the Hand of God.”

Four minutes later, the “Golden Boy” showed his other, brilliant side. Maradona took possession of the ball in his own half, dribbled past a total of six players like slalom poles, and slotted it home to make it 2-0. Maradona’s genius and madness condensed into four minutes. FIFA named this goal the “Goal of the Century.”

1986: Burruchaga’s Stab to the German Heart

On June 29, 1986, with the Azteca Stadium now holding 114,600 spectators, Argentina celebrates its second World Cup title. West Germany came back from a 0-2 deficit, but in the 84th minute, Maradona—who had otherwise been marked closely by Lothar Matthäus—played one of his brilliant passes into the path of Jorge Burruchaga. Burruchaga beats goalkeeper Toni Schumacher, and Argentina wins 3–2.

There will be no further World Cup final in Mexico City this time. Following Thursday’s opening match, only four more games will be played; after the round of 16, the World Cup contingent will relocate entirely to the U.S.