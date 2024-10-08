France stars at the national team parade Who's hiding here? Image: imago It's Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté. Image: imago PSG star Bradley Barcola in a denim look. Image: imago Marcus Thuram likes it extravagant. Image: imago Jules Koundé always stands out with a special style ... Image: imago ... just like Manu Koné. Image: imago The new Bayern star Michael Olise in a leather jacket. Image: imago Mike Maignan looks like an actor in an action movie. Image: imago Eduardo Camavinga presents himself casually in a hoody. Image: imago His Real colleague Aurelien Tchouameni in a tracksuit. Image: imago France stars at the national team parade Who's hiding here? Image: imago It's Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté. Image: imago PSG star Bradley Barcola in a denim look. Image: imago Marcus Thuram likes it extravagant. Image: imago Jules Koundé always stands out with a special style ... Image: imago ... just like Manu Koné. Image: imago The new Bayern star Michael Olise in a leather jacket. Image: imago Mike Maignan looks like an actor in an action movie. Image: imago Eduardo Camavinga presents himself casually in a hoody. Image: imago His Real colleague Aurelien Tchouameni in a tracksuit. Image: imago

The French national team's parade is always a style check for onlookers. This time, however, one footballer surprises everyone by hiding his face. Who is it? Find out in the picture gallery.

Jan Arnet

Stylish, if not quite as extravagant as the French, the Swiss national team stars also present themselves on Monday on their arrival in St.Gallen.