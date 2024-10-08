  1. Residential Customers
Bizarre appearance at the parade Which France star is hiding here?

Jan Arnet

8.10.2024

France stars at the national team parade
France stars at the national team parade. Who's hiding here?

Who's hiding here?

Image: imago

France stars at the national team parade. It's Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté.

It's Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté.

Image: imago

France stars at the national team parade. PSG star Bradley Barcola in a denim look.

PSG star Bradley Barcola in a denim look.

Image: imago

France stars at the national team parade. Marcus Thuram likes it extravagant.

Marcus Thuram likes it extravagant.

Image: imago

France stars at the national team parade. Jules Koundé always stands out with a special style ...

Jules Koundé always stands out with a special style ...

Image: imago

France stars at the national team parade. ... just like Manu Koné.

... just like Manu Koné.

Image: imago

France stars at the national team parade. The new Bayern star Michael Olise in a leather jacket.

The new Bayern star Michael Olise in a leather jacket.

Image: imago

France stars at the national team parade. Mike Maignan looks like an actor in an action movie.

Mike Maignan looks like an actor in an action movie.

Image: imago

France stars at the national team parade. Eduardo Camavinga presents himself casually in a hoody.

Eduardo Camavinga presents himself casually in a hoody.

Image: imago

France stars at the national team parade. His Real colleague Aurelien Tchouameni in a tracksuit.

His Real colleague Aurelien Tchouameni in a tracksuit.

Image: imago

The French national team's parade is always a style check for onlookers. This time, however, one footballer surprises everyone by hiding his face. Who is it? Find out in the picture gallery.

Stylish, if not quite as extravagant as the French, the Swiss national team stars also present themselves on Monday on their arrival in St.Gallen.