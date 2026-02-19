Rafel Navarro is announcing the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Malta today. You can stream the press conference here.

Patrick Lämmle

On March 3, the Swiss women's national team will start the World Cup qualifiers. Rafel Navarro's team will face Northern Ireland in Lausanne. Four days later, the away game against Malta is on the agenda.

The Swiss are the favorites in their group. They will have to live up to this role if they are to avoid an early exit from the World Cup qualifiers.

The final round with 32 teams will take place in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, 2027. It would be Switzerland's fourth major event in a row.