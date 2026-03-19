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The quarter-finals of the Champions League feature some absolute cracker duels. These are the pairings.

Patrick Lämmle

Looking at the quarter-finals, Sporting Lisbon is the only team that stands out as not belonging to the supposed elite of European football. The Portuguese side will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals. The remaining duels are almost final-like in character.

These are the quarter-final clashes PSG - Liverpool

Real Madrid - Bayern Munich

Barcelona - Atlético Madrid

Sporting - Arsenal



The first legs will be played on April 7 and 8, with the second legs taking place a week later. Show more

All games, all goals