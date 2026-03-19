The quarter-finals of the Champions League feature some absolute cracker duels. These are the pairings.
Looking at the quarter-finals, Sporting Lisbon is the only team that stands out as not belonging to the supposed elite of European football. The Portuguese side will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals. The remaining duels are almost final-like in character.
These are the quarter-final clashes
- PSG - Liverpool
- Real Madrid - Bayern Munich
- Barcelona - Atlético Madrid
- Sporting - Arsenal
The first legs will be played on April 7 and 8, with the second legs taking place a week later.