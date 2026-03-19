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Champions League Which quarter-final clash are you most looking forward to?

Patrick Lämmle

19.3.2026

Will Real star Vinicius Junior also be celebrating against Bayern?
Will Real star Vinicius Junior also be celebrating against Bayern?
Imago

The quarter-finals of the Champions League feature some absolute cracker duels. These are the pairings.

19.03.2026, 07:54

Looking at the quarter-finals, Sporting Lisbon is the only team that stands out as not belonging to the supposed elite of European football. The Portuguese side will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals. The remaining duels are almost final-like in character.

These are the quarter-final clashes

  • PSG - Liverpool
  • Real Madrid - Bayern Munich
  • Barcelona - Atlético Madrid
  • Sporting - Arsenal

    The first legs will be played on April 7 and 8, with the second legs taking place a week later.
Show more

All games, all goals

All the games, all the goals. Liverpool beat Galatasaray ++ Bayern, Barça and Atlético also book quarter-final tickets

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All the games, all the goals. Sporting end Bodo's fairytale ++ PSG outclass Chelsea ++ Arsenal and Real in commanding fashion

All the games, all the goalsSporting end Bodo's fairytale ++ PSG outclass Chelsea ++ Arsenal and Real in commanding fashion

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Gala's horror show in Liverpool. Lang ends up in hospital after advertising board accident and Osimhen breaks his forearm

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Yakin: "I had planned with him"Okafor would have returned to the national team after 16 months, but ...

Last line-up before the World Cup. Sanches back in the national team squad - Yakin does not nominate any newcomers

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Four top English clubs embarrass themselves. The richest league in the world is put to the test in the Champions League

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Milestone. Messi scores his 900th goal as a professional footballer - and still can't celebrate in the end

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