Magnin, Zeidler, Frick and co. Which Super League coach will be sacked first in the new season?

Jan Arnet

25.7.2025

A big task awaits Ludovic Magnin in Basel.
A big task awaits Ludovic Magnin in Basel.
Keystone

The Super League kicks off the 2025/26 season today, Friday. 4 of the 12 teams have a new coach on the sidelines. We ask ourselves: Which coach will be the first to be sacked? You can vote here.

25.07.2025, 13:00

25.07.2025, 13:06

Dismissal barometer - where is the greatest risk?
🚨 Enjoys full backing
🚨🚨 Sits relatively securely in the saddle
🚨🚨🚨🚨 The pressure increases with a weak start
🚨🚨🚨🚨 Results must be produced immediately, otherwise it will be uncomfortable
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Red alert!

 

FC Basel

Ludovic Magnin

✍️

  • Head coach since: July 1, 2025
  • Contract until: June 30, 2027
Show more

🚨🚨🚨 Magnin is following in the big footsteps of Fabio Celestini, who took FCB from the bottom of the table to double winners. Magnin already has the players behind him with his direct and humorous manner, but if he misses the Champions League qualifiers and the first league results are not good either, things could quickly become uncomfortable for him. Expectations have risen again in Basel and club boss David Degen has already shown that he can react quickly. Timo Schultz had to leave two years ago after just 11 games.

 

Servette FC

Thomas Häberli

✍️

  • Head coach since: July 1, 2024
  • Contract until: June 30, 2026
Show more

🚨🚨🚨🚨 With Dereck Kutesa, Enzo Crivelli and Keigo Tsunemoto, three key players have left the club. In addition, sporting director René Weiler, who brought in Häberli, has lost a major source of support. The runners-up appear weaker on paper than last season, but were able to make a first statement with their first-leg victory in the Champions League qualifier at Viktoria Pilsen.

 

BSC Young Boys

Giorgio Contini

✍️

  • Head coach since: December 18, 2024
  • Contract until: June 30, 2027
Show more

🚨🚨🚨 He took over from interim coach Joël Magnin in December and raised his points average from 1.43 to 1.71. After the recent numerous coaching changes in Bern, Contini seems to be a good fit. The strong rhetorician certainly enjoys a lot of credit, but he cannot afford to make such a blatant false start as Patrick Rahmen did last season. YB want to get back to the top of the league and have signed two big names in Gregory Wüthrich and Edimilson Fernandes.

Reaction to last season. Contini wants to lead YB back to the title:

Reaction to last seasonContini wants to lead YB back to the title: "Pride has to be scratched again and again"

 

FC Lugano

Mattia Croci-Torti

✍️

  • Head coach since: September 1, 2021
  • Contract until: June 30, 2028
Show more

🚨🚨 No question: he is the figurehead of FC Lugano. The Ticino native is loved by the fans. Last season, they were long regarded as the favourites for the championship and were still playing in three competitions in the spring. However, within a few weeks, all the skins swam away. The cheerful Croci-Torti is therefore not yet counted out. But Lugano want to do more than just play at the top, otherwise a player of the caliber of Ezgjan Alioski would not have returned. The ambitions have grown in Ticino, as has the pressure.

Die Super League kehrt zurück

25. Juli 2025 | 20.30 Uhr | FC Zürich vs. FC Sion | Live im Free-TV auf blue Zoom | Alle Spiele bei blue Sport

blue Sport
Clubs
 

Lausanne-Sport

Peter Zeidler

✍️

  • At the club since: July 1, 2025
  • Contract until: June 30, 2027
Show more

🚨🚨🚨 Last year, he was sacked in Bochum after just eight games (7 defeats, 1 draw). Zeidler will be given more time in Lausanne, even if the Vaud team's ambitions have risen after finishing fifth in the previous season. The German's mission is not an easy one; his predecessor Ludovic Magnin was a Lausanne man and has done a top job in the last three years, leading the club from the Challenge League to Europe.

 

FC Lucerne

Mario Frick

✍️

  • With the club since: December 21, 2021
  • Contract until: June 30, 2026
Show more

🚨🚨🚨 "We certainly don't want to go into the last year of his contract (with Mario Frick)," FCL sporting director Remo Meyer told blue Sport back in May. But that's exactly what will happen now that Frick's dream of moving abroad has been dashed, at least for the time being. Frick has been working in Lucerne for almost four years - mainly with young players. The end of the season at the latest. It is very possible that he will part ways sooner if things don't work out.

Lucerne relies even more on the youngsters. Mario Frick:

Lucerne relies even more on the youngstersMario Frick: "Last season showed that it works"

 

FC Zurich

Mitchell van der Gaag

✍️

  • With the club since: May 31, 2025
  • Contract until: June 30, 2027
Show more

🚨🚨🚨Fo r the fourth time in the last five years, FC Zurich is starting the new season with a new head coach. Van der Gaag has spent the last few years as assistant coach to Erik ten Hag (Ajax, Manchester United), but now he wants to try his hand as head coach again. The Dutchman has already seen a lot, but does not know Swiss football.

With new impetus towards Europe?. Brecher on FCZ coach:

With new impetus towards Europe?Brecher on FCZ coach: "Van der Gaag is much more direct than Moniz"

 

FC St.Gallen

Enrico Maassen

✍️

  • At the club since: July 1, 2024
  • Contract until: June 30, 2027
Show more

🚨🚨🚨🚨 After his strong start at St.Gallen, Maassen came under criticism towards the end of last season. The team from eastern Switzerland missed out on the top 6 and the goals were much more ambitious. The team played neither more attractively nor more successfully under him than under his predecessor Zeidler. Nevertheless, FCSG stuck with the German. However, Maassen will hardly be able to afford a false start to the new season, as he no longer enjoys as much credit as he did a year ago.

 

FC Sion

Didier Tholot

✍️

  • At the club since: July 1, 2023
  • Contract until: June 30, 2026
Show more

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Tholot is actually one of the longest-serving coaches in the Super League. You have to achieve that as Sion coach! Only Croci-Torti (Lugano), Frick (Lucerne) and Lustrinelli (Thun) have been in office longer. Nevertheless, Sion boss Christian Constantin publicly criticized his coach several times last season. If the results are not good, things could quickly become tight again for Tholot.

New arrivals for success?. Sion coach Tholot:

New arrivals for success?Sion coach Tholot: "We have a problem offensively"

 

FC Winterthur

Uli Forte

✍️

  • At the club since: December 24, 2024
  • Contract until: June 30, 2026
Show more

🚨🚨Fo rte made the impossible possible with Winterthur and actually managed to stay in the league. He was rightly celebrated for this. Forte is currently firmly in the saddle after this great performance and the final spurt last season. This season too, staying in the league will be the big goal.

 

Grasshopper Club

Gerald Scheiblehner

✍️

  • With the club since: July 1, 2025
  • Contract until: June 30, 2027
Show more

🚨🚨 There have been numerous changes since GC passed from Chinese to American hands in January 2024. Countless player transfers, a new head of sport in Alain Sutter - and now the fourth new coach in Gerald Scheiblehner. Will he manage to lead GC through another quiet season? He should certainly have time. The first Sutter coach will have full backing.

 

FC Thun

Mauro Lustrinelli

✍️

  • At the club since: July 1, 2022
  • Contract until: June 30, 2028
Show more

🚨 No other Super League coach can feel as confident as Lustrinelli. The promotion-winning coach is eager to attack and is not declaring relegation as his goal for the season, but even wants to "play an important role" with Thun. Even if the Bernese Oberlanders struggle at the start, Lustrinelli will be given time. His contract runs until 2028.

"Playing an important role"Lustrinelli wants to shake up the Super League with FC Thun

