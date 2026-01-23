The Super League kicks off the 2026–27 season on Saturday. Of the 12 teams, 4 have a new coach on the sidelines. We’re wondering: Which coach will be the first to get fired? You can vote here.

Layoff Barometer – Where Is the Risk Highest?

🚨 Enjoys full backing

🚨🚨 Relatively secure in their position

🚨🚨🚨 Pressure mounts after a weak start

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Results are needed immediately, or things will get uncomfortable

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Red alert!

FC Thun (1st) Gian-Luca Privitelli 🚨🚨 His predecessor, Mauro Lustrinelli, led the Bernese Oberland team to a sensational championship title. Following this historic achievement, several key players left the club—including the Ticino-born coach himself. Now Gian-Luca Privitelli faces the difficult task of leading the team. The club’s leadership, led by President Andres Gerber, has placed a great deal of trust in Privitelli and immediately signed the 48-year-old to a three-year contract. He has demonstrated his capabilities in youth development—but it remains to be seen whether the former U20 national team coach can succeed at the Super League level as well.

✍️ Head Coach since: July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026 Contract expires: June 30, 2029

FC St. Gallen (2nd) Enrico Maassen 🚨 In his first season with the Eastern Swiss team, Enrico Maassen fell just short of the top 6, yet club boss Matthias Hüppi stood by the German coach. That loyalty paid off: The 42-year-old led his team to the cup title and a second-place finish in the league. The core of the team hasn’t changed much. With his successes, Maassen is sure to attract interest—a position in the Bundesliga, in particular, would naturally be tempting for him.

✍️ With the club since: July 1, 2024

July 1, 2024 Contract expires: June 30, 2028

FC Lugano (3rd) Mattia Croci-Torti 🚨🚨 On paper, the 44-year-old is firmly in the driver’s seat. Croci-Tori has been on the Bianconeri’s bench for nearly five years—making him the longest-serving coach in the league. Even when results were briefly lacking, the club’s leadership always stood by him. With the move to the new stadium, the goal is to finally win the league title—so the pressure to perform is definitely there. So far, Croci-Torti has consistently delivered. Now, expectations have risen even further. Moreover, with many players who—to put it positively—have strong opinions, the atmosphere at the club is less harmonious than elsewhere. If the fuse were to actually catch fire, the Lugano powder keg could explode—with successful coach Croci-Torti right in the middle of it all.

✍️ Head Coach since: September 1, 2021

September 1, 2021 Contract expires: June 30, 2028

FC Sion (4th) Didier Tholot 🚨🚨 Only Croci-Torti has been in his position longer in the Super League. That’s quite an achievement for a coach in Valais. Sion boss Christian Constantin, who used to ruthlessly replace his staff, is a big fan of the Frenchman. He and his son Barth (sports director) have extended his contract through 2029. The 62-year-old is also highly regarded within the team. Still, Tholot shouldn’t let the team go through a prolonged slump under CC.

✍️ With the club since: July 1, 2023

July 1, 2023 Contract expires: June 30, 2029

FC Basel (5th) Stephan Lichtsteiner 🚨🚨🚨🚨 Four losses in the first five games—the start was brutal, with the team being eliminated from the Cup and the Europa League. Finishing in 5th place in the league, FCB ultimately failed to defend its title. So far, the rookie coach has not been able to prove he’s ready for the job. His public image hasn’t always been the best, either. Star player Xherdan Shaqiri has even publicly stated that his boss still has things to learn. The time when Lichtsteiner enjoyed a bit of a free pass from club boss David Degen is likely over now—despite his contract running through 2029. Bottom line: The longtime Swiss national team captain needs to deliver results as soon as possible; otherwise, things will quickly become uncomfortable for him in Basel.

✍️ Head Coach since: January 26, 2026

January 26, 2026 Contract expires: June 30, 2029

Young Boys (6.) Gerardo Seoane 🚨🚨 Even successful coach Gerardo Seoane was unable to turn things around in Bern last fall. The former serial champion finished in 6th place. The defense was often a disorganized mess. Now, the 47-year-old has been able to complete a full preseason with his team. In addition, the roster has been strengthened. So the time for excuses is over. YB co-owner Christoph Spycher has given Seoane his unconditional support. The former Bundesliga coach must now repay that trust, as Bern is longing for the successes of days gone by.

✍️ Head Coach since: October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025 Contract expires: June 30, 2028

FC Luzern (7th) Jörg “Udo” Portmann 🚨🚨 FC Lucerne has pulled a new and surprising name out of the hat: Former U17 coach Jörg “Udo” Portmann has been chosen to succeed Mario Frick, who did a great job in Central Switzerland. The fact that sporting director Remo Meyer decided to promote the youth coach is a major vote of confidence. After all, this is the 49-year-old Lucerne native’s first role in professional soccer. Meyer has proven that he is willing to invest time and patience. Portmann’s three-year contract also underscores the club’s commitment to this project. Nevertheless, working with Super League players is a challenge—even for a veteran coach.

✍️ Head Coach since: July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026 Contract expires: June 30, 2029

Servette (8th) Jocelyn Gourvennec 🚨🚨🚨 The goals in Geneva are (too) ambitious. As a result, Thomas Häberli was forced to step down after just two league games last season. Gourvennec has been on board ever since. But even with the Frenchman at the helm, the team clearly missed out on the championship round. At least the trend was upward in the second half of the season. The 54-year-old Breton now has to step it up, even though the team hasn’t gotten any stronger on paper.

✍️ Head Coach since: August 11, 2025

August 11, 2025 Contract expires: June 30, 2027

Lausanne-Sport (9th) Luke Elsner 🚨🚨🚨🚨 The 43-year-old Slovenian has already experienced quite a bit in his coaching career. At just 31 years old, he took over a team as head coach for the first time—back in August 2013, at the Slovenian club NK Domzale. Since then, he has coached Union Saint-Gilloise and Pafos, among others. In Lausanne, he succeeds Peter Zeidler, whom the Vaud-based club had dismissed in April due to “results deemed insufficient in the second half of the season.” Elsner is said to be “the ideal man to establish the club permanently among the top 6.” The expectations are high, but the roster has not (yet) been bolstered. Furthermore, Elsner is unfamiliar with the league. Sports director Stéphane Henchoz, moreover, is not known for sitting idly by for long.

✍️ Head Coach since: July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026 Contract expires: June 30, 2028

FC Zurich (10th) Marcel Koller 🚨🚨🚨 FCZ finished the season in third-to-last place. Now the club is aiming for a top-6 finish. To achieve this goal, the Zurich-based club has brought in an experienced coach to work alongside young head coach Denis Hediger: Marcel Koller. The 65-year-old has an impressive resume. The level-headed coach has enjoyed success at most of his stops, including in Basel, with Al Ahly, and as Austria’s national team coach. But the situation at FC Zurich is complicated—most recently, President Ancillo Canepa has shown little patience with coaches. Furthermore, the team has not been reinforced. Now Koller is expected to achieve better results with the young players—no easy task.

✍️ Head Coach since: July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026 Contract expires: No information provided

Grasshoppers (11.) Peter Zeidler 🚨🚨🚨🚨 The German saved the struggling Hoppers from relegation to the Challenge League. However, with Alain Sutter gone, his biggest advocate is no longer there, and new owners are now on board. Several key players have left the club, but major reinforcements are still missing. The signs in Niederhasli point to a storm brewing. Whether the 63-year-old will remain on board for long under these circumstances is questionable.

✍️ Head Coach since: May 4, 2026

May 4, 2026 Contract expires: No information provided

FC Vaduz (promoted team) Marc Schneider 🚨 The 46-year-old has already made a big impact in the region since his arrival. First, he saved the club from relegation; last season, thanks to a fantastic late-season surge, they overtook the favored Aarau and celebrated their long-awaited return to the top flight on the final matchday. That’s why Schneider is starting the season with a big advantage—and the club’s leadership, led by the Burgmeier brothers, certainly won’t hold a losing streak against him against him.

✍️ Head Coach since: February 14, 2024

February 14, 2024 Contract expires: June 30, 2028