The winter transfer window offers all clubs the chance to add to their ranks. In the Bundesliga, clubs are vying for a German legionnaire, while Man City could go on a shopping spree abroad.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The winter transfer window opens in the top European leagues on January 1. One small exception: in the Italian Serie A, transfers are only possible from January 2.

In the Super League, the transfer window is open between January 15 and February 17, 2025.

A look at the current situation in Europe's top teams shows that some clubs could go on a shopping spree. Show more

Those who love transfer rumors are likely to have a lot of fun again in the coming weeks: Wild speculation, star purchases and hectic activity on the so-called deadline day are almost guaranteed. This is because the transfer window in many European leagues opens at the start of 2025.

In Germany, for example, the transfer window ends on February 3 at 8 pm. After that, players can still move abroad if the leagues there have a later transfer deadline. Which clubs are most in need of reinforcements, what are Bayern doing and what are the top European clubs doing? An overview.

These Bundesliga clubs are particularly in need

The two Champions League participants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig could respond to their injury worries in the first half of the season. However, the rumors surrounding BVB are still rather vague. Dortmund would need action at center-back, as Niklas Süle will be out for several more weeks due to a syndesmosis ligament injury.

According to several media reports, the Saxons have put out feelers for Jan-Niklas Beste from Benfica Lisbon. There may be competition from a league rival: VfB Stuttgart are also being linked with the 25-year-old.

The relegation candidates are under particular pressure. Bottom side VfL Bochum, promoted Holstein Kiel and 1. FC Heidenheim, who are playing under double pressure, are desperate to avert the threat of relegation - perhaps with new signings.

Bayern - contract extensions instead of signings?

Record champions Bayern Munich have far fewer worries. The Bavarians are much more concerned about possible contract extensions: Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Alphonso Davies. The list of prominent players whose contracts expire in the summer is long. The future of star player Jamal Musiala is also uncertain. Although the 21-year-old still has a contract in Munich until 2026, his performances have aroused the desires of other clubs - and thus increased the pressure on Bayern.

Manchester City as a shopping queen?

Away from the Bundesliga, the focus is on the top European clubs. Manchester City in particular, with star coach Pep Guardiola, are expected to go on a little shopping spree. The Skyblues are languishing in mid-table in the Premier League and the Champions League. But there should be enough money for purchases. After all, they have an extremely solvent owner in the form of the ruling family in Abu Dhabi.

"Of course we have to try," said Guardiola about possible transfers. They have problems in defense and in the center. The long-term absence of Ballon d'or winner Rodri is particularly noticeable on the pitch. It is quite possible that City will bring in a replacement. However, Guardiola also explained that the winter transfer market is not easy and the club is looking for players "for the next three, four, five years".

Real and Barça

Despite David Alaba's planned comeback from a cruciate ligament rupture in January, the defensive line-up at Champions League winners Real Madrid is somewhat thin on the ground. The Whites will have to do without full-back Daniel Carvajal and central defender Éder Militão (both cruciate ligament ruptures) until the end of the season, meaning Real could look for replacements on the transfer market.

FC Barcelona, who are facing their first crisis under German coach Hansi Flick after a strong start to the season, have completely different problems. The Catalans have slipped to third place in the league behind Atlético Madrid and Real. Those responsible could respond to the slump in form with transfers. The problem: Barça has financial problems.

Last winter, the top clubs held back. There was no real transfer bang. Will it be different this year?

