Dominating the game, but harmless: Borussia Mönchengladbach despair of themselves in their 4-0 defeat to Werder Bremen - and the coach is already feeling the pressure from the stands.

Merciless whistles against Gerardo Seoane: after Borussia Mönchengladbach's first Bundesliga home defeat against Werder Bremen in 15 years, the Swiss coach is coming under pressure. In the 0:4 (0:2) defeat, Gladbach revealed glaring defensive weaknesses and, despite a dominant performance, considerable problems in finishing. Borussia are still without a goal after three matchdays. Gladbach last lost in the league at home to Werder in October 2010.

"We can't be satisfied at all. A lot of things weren't good today," said Gladbach's Rocco Reitz on DAZN: "That's not enough, that's not Bundesliga level. You get four goals from time to time." They now had to "let it sink in for a day and then move on". Team-mate Robin Hack added clearly: "We simply played like shit today. On the whole, we have to change a few things." The team had "made a lot of wrong decisions in important situations", said Hack.

Goals from Samuel Mbangula (15th minute), Jens Stage (26th), Romano Schmid (74th) from the penalty spot and Justin Njinmah (81st) sealed Borussia's poor start to the season, which is in an early crisis with just one point from three games. In view of the home games against promoted Hamburger SV and their supposed favorite opponents Bremen, this yield is far too little. Especially with further setbacks looming in the upcoming games in Leverkusen and against Frankfurt.

Reyna makes a poor debut for Gladbach

From the outset, the game was extremely unfortunate from Gladbach's point of view. Borussia had some good attacking moves. Despite the obvious uncertainty of young Werder keeper Mio Backhaus (21), it was still not enough for a goal. Giovanni Reyna, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund a good two weeks ago, made his first appearance for Gladbach in attacking midfield, but did not actually take part in the game and still looked like a foreign body. The US professional had last featured in the starting eleven in a Bundesliga match over six months ago.

Despite this, Gladbach dominated, but made hair-raising defensive errors, which Werder punished. Mbangula, who had transferred to Bremen from Juventus Turin, took advantage of former Bremen player Fabio Chiarodia's disastrous behavior after a quarter of an hour and nailed the ball under the crossbar. Just eleven minutes later, Borussia's entire defensive chain was in a deep sleep and Stage made it 2-0.

Just under half an hour into the game, the whistling from the stands repeated itself. Gladbach coach Seoane had already been booed before the match. His Bremen colleague, former Borussia professional Horst Steffen, on the other hand, enjoyed his team's clever performance, although they were not presented with any major challenges.

Weaknesses at the front and back: Gladbach desolate at the end

Gladbach's dominant but ultimately harmless play continued after the break. Seoane reacted with a triple substitution after an hour of play. Luca Netz, new signing Yannick Engelhardt and Haris Tabakovic replaced the completely disappointing Lukas Ullrich, Robin Hack and, in particular, Philipp Sander.

Gladbach struggled, but were still unlucky. Bremen's Felix Agu cleared a header from captain Rocco Reitz on the line (69'). The hair-raising defensive errors continued. Chiarodia in particular repeatedly looked poor in his defensive work against his former club. The game was finally decided in the 74th minute after Kevin Diks fouled Mbangula in the penalty area and Schmid made it 3:0 from the spot. In the end, Gladbach were desolate and conceded a fourth goal.